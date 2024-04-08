A's will use final game in Oakland as shameless way to make more money
The Athletics are actually trying to give away replicas of the stadium they are actively leaving for Las Vegas -- the Oakland Coliseum.
By Scott Rogust
The Athletics faithful's patience has been tested with owner John Fisher trying to move the franchise to Las Vegas. So far, he is getting his wish, with plans already being revealed on building their new stadium on the Vegas Strip. The thing is, this will officially be the franchise's last in Oakland, with the team spending the following three seasons (with the possibility of a fourth) in Sacramento while waiting for the Vegas stadium to be built.
A's fans have been vocal with their displeasure for Fisher for not fielding a quality team in recent years while actively trying to relocate them. Now, they have more reason to be upset with the franchise that is effectively abandoning them.
For the team's Sept. 26 game against the rival Texas Rangers, the Athletics announced that they will be having a "Replica Coliseum Stadium Giveaway" for the first 25,000 fans. That's right, a replica of the Oakland Coliseum, which the team is actively leaving at the end of the season.
A's slap fans in the face with 'Replica Coliseum Stadium Giveaway' night
Talk about being tone-deaf. What's the over/under on these replica stadiums being tossed in the garbage?
At the end of this season, the Athletics announced they are playing their home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento from 2025 until the 2027 seasons. This is the home ballpark of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team, the Sacramento River Cats. The stadium seats 10,624 fans. There is also an option for the 2028 season if the stadium in Las Vegas isn't completed.
To make matters a bit worse for Athletics fans, Fisher made the selling point that he couldn't wait to see New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit home runs at Sutter Health Park. That's right, he couldn't wait to see a member of the opposing team hit a home run against the Athletics. Not exactly the perfect selling point.
The Las Vegas stadium would seat around 33,000 fans and features a view of the skyline in left field. As for the price to build the stadium, it would cost around $1.3 billion, with $380 million coming from taxpayers.
After this season, the A's won't be affiliated with the city of Oakland. In fact, they won't be affiliated with any city from 2025 until as soon as 2027. It's safe to say that some fans may not be willing to continue their fandom.