Aaron Boone is on a mission to ruin Jazz Chisholm immediately upon Yankees arrival
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees have had a rough go of things since mid-June. While it was something manager Aaron Boone and countless players described as "a little bit of a rough stretch," it's still a month-and-a-half of bad baseball. With that, the Yankees went from a team that looked like World Series contenders early in the year, to a squad with many holes across the roster.
The Yankees couldn't afford to sit still with the trade deadline looming. So, their first big move was to acquire second baseman and outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for three prospects, including catcher Agustin Ramirez. With that, it provided the Yankees with a much-needed spark in the lineup. But the question that remained was what position Chisholm would play upon arriving in the Bronx.
Well, Boone provided that answer, and it's not one that makes a ton of sense.
Chisholm is making his Yankees debut on Sunday night when they play the rival Boston Red Sox, where he will play center field and bat fifth in the order. While speaking with reporters before the game, Boone said that when Chisholm isn't playing at center field, he will play at third base. Boone's comments come courtesy of Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.
The thing is, Chisholm has never played third base in his entire MLB career.
Aaron Boone plans to play Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base, even though former Marlin never played position before
We can understand the logic of getting DJ LeMahieu out of the lineup by eliminating his from the third base equation. LeMahieu has been a disaster offensively and defensively this season (although Boone still plans to get him some playing time at other infield positions). That and the reluctance to use Gleyber Torres at third base. After all, Torres has been a defensive liability at second base and his experiment at shortstop is one that Yankees fans would like to erase from their memories.
But the fact that Chisholm would play a position he's never played before is a cause for concern, even with the utility man's openness to playing third, per Boone.
When the trade became official, the belief was that the Yankees finally got their everyday leadoff hitter. After all, Chisholm hit first in Miami's lineup for 60 games this year, slashing .244/.317/.408 while recording nine home runs, 29 RBI, and 58 hits in 238 at-bats.
Well, Boone said he envisions Chisholm batting in the middle of the lineup because he's seen some good from Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres at leadoff. Boone's comments come via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
Verdugo had been in a notorious slump since hitting a home run against the Red Sox back on June 14. The outfielder has seen limiting time batting leadoff. While he does have a .292 batting average, that comes with 24 at-bats and an OPS of just .613.
Meanwhile, Torres batted first in the order in 13 games this season, posting a .218 batting average and a .617 OPS in 55 at-bats.
Boone is taking an odd approach to how to use Chisholm initially. Could there be more trades on the way? we don't know yet. We should get that answer by 6:00 p.m. ET on July 30. But so far, the Yankees will play Chisholm at third base when he's in the infield and in the middle of the order, despite never playing that position and being primarily a leadoff hitter.
It's a bold strategy, Aaron. Let's see if it pays off.