Aaron Judge sends captain's best in classy gesture after ump's terrifying injury
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge sat front and center on Sunday as umpire Nick Mahrley was stretchered off the Yankee Stadium grass. Mahrley was struck by a Giancarlo Stanton backswing and suffered a concussion.
Stanton has one of the most violent swings in MLB, so it should come as no surprise that Mahrley was down for the count. He received a standing ovation on his way off the field, with Stanton and the Yankees checking on his well-being.
“We’re definitely all hoping the best for Nick,” Judge told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “They’ve got a tough job back there. It’s not easy; you’ve got both benches yelling at you throughout the game on balls and strikes, you’ve got to make split [second] decisions, you’ve got players mad at you. You’re trying to do your best, and [to] get squared upon the side of the head with a bat, it’s tough. To see him get carted off wasn’t easy.”
Aaron Judge, Yankees and Rockies wish Nick Mahrley the best
While things can often get contentious between players and umpires on the field of play, there is always a mutual respect. Baseball can be a violent game. With foul balls and broken bats alike, anyone on the field is in the line of fire.
The barrel of Stanton's bat reportedly struck Mahrley, making this injury especially painful for the 41-year-old. Rockies manager Bud Black and pitcher Austin Gomber received updates on Mahrley throughout the game.
“Talking to Hunter [Wendelstedt] and the other umpires, I think he’s getting good care,” Gomber said. “Hopefully, he can have a quick recovery, and we can see him back out before the season is over.”
2023 was Mahrley's first season as a full-time MLB umpire. He's made a good impression so far. When Mahrley received the call-up, he was placed with the experienced crew of Marvin Hudson and the veteran Hunter Wendelstedt.
While the Yankees eventually won the game running away, providing the home fans plenty to cheer about in the process, Mahrley's injury was always in mind. Thankfully it appears the worst is behind him. Much like Judge, we hope Mahrley can return this season, and continue doing what he loves.