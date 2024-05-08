Is Aaron Wiggins related to Andrew Wiggins?
By Lior Lampert
Golden State Warriors two-way wing Andrew Wiggins is only two seasons removed from being arguably the second-best player on a championship team. Now, there is another player who shares the same last name and is making his mark on a title-contending team still alive in the 2024 playoffs — Aaron Wiggins of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
We already know there is one familial NBA connection on the Thunder. Point guard and MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the cousin of Minnesota Timberwolves combo guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. But is there any relation between the Wiggins on their roster and the one who plays for the Warriors?
The only things connecting Andrew and Aaron Wiggins are their last name and that they’re both members of the Association. Sorry to burst anyone’s bubble. But they weren’t even born in the same country. Andrew is a Toronto, Ontario native, while Aaron was born in Greensboro, North Carolina.
While Andrew and the Warriors didn’t make the playoffs this year, Aaron has represented their namesake nicely in the postseason. The latter is averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game, shooting a hyper-efficient 60.9 percent from the floor and 50 percent from beyond the arc while providing stellar perimeter defense.
Unfortunately, Andrew cannot say the same for himself after experiencing arguably the worst campaign of his 10-year tenure in the NBA, which attributed to his team missing the playoffs. He averaged career-lows in points (13.2) and assists (1.7) per game, taking notable steps back as a 3-point shooter after initially discovering his jump shot upon being traded to the Warriors in 2020, making 35.8 percent of his attempts from long-distance (after shooting no less than 38.0 percent in four full seasons with the team).