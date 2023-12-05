AFC Playoff Picture: Trevor Lawrence injury creates CFP's nightmare playoff field
The Jaguars lost to the Bengals, but their bigger concern comes from an injury to Trevor Lawrence. Now half the AFC playoff field is starting backup QBs.
The College Football Playoff committee stunned football fans around the nation when they left undefeated Florida State out of the Top 4 in part because the Seminoles lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury.
It's a good thing that same criteria can't be applied to the NFL playoffs, because half of the AFC playoff field would be disqualified from the postseason.
On Monday Night Football, Trevor Lawrence got caught up in the apparent AFC quarterback curse when he injured his ankle against the Bengals. The Jaguars went on to lose in overtime, 34-3, with CJ Beathard under center.
Initial reports suggest Lawrence sprained his ankle, but the extent of the sprain is unknown. The AFC has already seen backups take over in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Indianapolis and Cincinnati. Jacksonville looks likely to join the club.
AFC Playoff Picture after Jaguars lose Trevor Lawrence and game vs. Bengals
- Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
- Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-4)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
- Cleveland Browns (7-5)
- Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
In the hunt:
8. Houston Texans (7-5)
9. Denver Broncos (6-6)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-6)
11. Buffalo Bills (6-6)
Jacksonville's loss kept them behind the Chiefs in the AFC playoff standings. They are just one game ahead of the Colts and Texans in the AFC South.
If the playoffs were to start today, the Jaguars would be starting Beathard in place of Lawrence. It would be Mitchell Trubisky for Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh, Joe Flacco for Deshaun Watson in Cleveland and Gardner Minshew for Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis.
If the NFL playoffs were run like the CFP, that would be great news for the Texans, Broncos and Bills, who'd be boosted by having their starting quarterbacks available.
Then again, the Bengals proved they can win with Jake Browning stepping in for Joe Burrow. The backup was 32-for-37 with 354 yards and a touchdown. He had a QB rating of 115.5.
Browning and Minshew have kept their teams in the running. Beathard will hope to do the same for however long Lawrence is out.