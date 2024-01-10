Coach Prime to Tuscaloosa: It took Alabama fans an hour to give up the nuclear codes
Nick Saban has retired from Alabama, and fans are searching for his replacement. Some assume Deion Sanders is already on the way.
By Mark Powell
Nick Saban retired from Alabama and college football at the age of 72 years young. He does so as one of the winningest coaches of all time (292) with 11 sec titles to his name and seven National Championships. The stats are jarring, and I feel sorry for the poor soul who has to follow him in Tuscaloosa.
Yet, if there's one man with the ego to fill Saban's shoes, perhaps it's Deion Sanders at Colorado. You laugh, surely. Heck, I did too. Some Alabama fans are taking the idea very seriously.
If there is any coach who can use Alabama's recruiting resources to his advantage, it is Sanders. Not head coach is better at selling himself and his vision. Heck, these two do insurance ads together!
I'd be shocked if Alabama considered hiring Sanders after one 4-8 season at Colorado. In fact, it would surprise the entire college football landscape. I believe in Sanders to some extent. Yet, there's a reason he took the CU job in the first place, and that's because he has a lot to prove at this level. Eventually, perhaps Sanders will do just that. But we're not there yet.
Should Alabama consider hiring Deion Sanders to replace Nick Saban?
The most likely replacements for Nick Saban at Alabama include Dan Lanning, Lane Kiffin, Steve Sarkisian and more. Coaches with Tuscaloosa ties will be the first on Alabama's list, in part because they know what it takes to win there in the modern era.
For many college football players (both high school recruits and those in the transfer portal), Saban was a selling point. Whoever sits in his chair next will have a lot of convincing to do.
Sanders is a great story and could turn Colorado around. When that occurs, Sanders will be in line of an upgrade. That time is not now.