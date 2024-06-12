Alex Anthopoulos has subtle warning to underperforming Braves
The Atlanta Braves are 16-20 since the calendar flipped to May, now losers of four straight. With Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider both sidelined for the remainder of the season, it's hard to keep spirits up in the ATL right now.
If there's a silver lining, it's that we know this Braves team is capable of much more. All the core pieces remain. Austin Riley, Matt Olson, and Ozzie Albies can't slump forever. Meanwhile, the pitching staff has been largely excellent in Strider's absence, with the slight exception of Atlanta's ongoing fifth starter conundrum.
There is still time for Atlanta to right the ship and contend in the imminently winnable National League. As GM Alex Anthopoulos was quick to point out in his latest media scrum, the rest of the NL has struggled too, with a few outliers in Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Milwaukee. The Braves are still six games above .500 with the inside track for a Wild Card spot, so it's not like Atlanta's season is dead in the water.
Anthopoulos has never been afraid to swing trades when the moment demands it. In the same media scrum, he alluded to the 2021 campaign — a year in which Anthopoulos made several splashy trade deadline additions, in part to cover up the injury-related absence of Acuña. The result? A World Series championship.
At roughly the 2:50 mark in the clip above, Anthopoulos puts the Braves' roster on notice. He has been "more active" than usual in trade conversations, presumably in an effort to revive a stagnant roster and push Atlanta to the next level.
Alex Anthopoulos 'more active' than normal in Braves trade talks
The Braves need offense, plain and simple. The obvious position to target would be right field, where Adam Duvall is better cast as a platoon option or a flat-out reserve. There's a chance to upgrade the Jarred Kelenic at-bats in left, too, but Atlanta probably has faith in the 26-year-old's development. Right now, a short-term Acuña stopgap is the big need.
If Atlanta decides to get bold, there's also a non-zero chance Anthopoulos angles to upgrade the Orlando Arcia at-bats at shortstop. Arcia made the All-Star team last season, but he wasn't terribly reliable during the Braves' postseason run and his bat is ice-cold in the present.
There aren't a ton of elite shortstops on the trade market, but Bo Bichette has been floated as a possibility if the Blue Jays implode. Most of the best hitters expected to become available are first basemen (Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt) or DHs (J.D. Martinez, Brent Rooker), and it's safe to say both Marcell Ozuna and Matt Olson are secure in their jobs. Rooker, however, could move to the outfield in Atlanta. Chicago White Sox outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham — these are the names every Braves fan will pine over for the next few months.
The likelihood of Atlanta swinging a true blockbuster trade is slim. The Braves are short on areas of weakness at full strength and the right field conundrum won't exist next season once Acuña returns. All the same, title windows are often short, and the Braves can't afford to waste time.
If the bats don't heat up in a hurry, expect Anthopoulos and the Atlanta front office to operate aggressively.