Alex Cora admits to Red Sox copying Braves' team-building strategy
The Boston Red Sox recently extended outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Manager Alex Cora thinks this may be the start of a trend in Boston, similar to what the Atlanta Braves have done with their star players.
By Curt Bishop
Over the past several years, the Atlanta Braves have adopted a viable strategy, to give their core players large contract extensions and keep them around for several years while maintaining a competitive ballclub.
The Braves have locked up players such as Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, and Michael Harris II. However, there may be another team looking to perfect that strategy.
That team is the Boston Red Sox. Last season, they managed to extend Rafael Devers and avoid losing him in free agency, and they recently did the same with young outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela.
Manager Alex Cora believes the Red Sox are starting to adopt this model and that it will guide his team to future success.
"It's great for the organization," Cora said of the Rafaela extension. "We've seen this model down south. It set up that organization for success for a long time."
Alex Cora sees Red Sox emulating Braves strategy
This strategy has worked out quite well for the Braves, and it's a strategy that a lot of teams could look to try and emulate.
The Braves built from within, bet on the right players and locked up their core for the future. They had the money to spend, and they spent it wisely.
Devers was obviously the first player the Red Sox gave a massive extension to. Rafaela followed this spring. Brayan Bello was also given a six-year extension. But if they can identify which players they believe are going to be key pieces of their core for the next several years, they should be able to build a solid team.
One thing to note with the Braves is that they don't often sign large free-agent deals, something the Red Sox have done in years past. But their farm system is strong, and they have been able to identify the right players, find roles for them, and develop them properly.
The Red Sox are off to a good start with Devers, Bello, and Rafaela extended, three players who are going to be key pieces of their core for the next several years. First baseman Triston Casas could be the next player to receive an extension.
If this is what the Red Sox are planning, it's a stark contrast to years past, when they have gone big in free agency. But it could work and might help them get back into postseason contention. Cora likes what he has seen so far and is clearly optimistic about the future.
Boston is off to a 7-4 start this season after being widely predicted to finish in last place in the AL East. Their young core has produced quite well to start the 2024 season.