Alex Cora unveils DH plans for season after missing out on Jorge Soler
The Boston Red Sox continue to miss out on key free agents. With Jorge Soler off the board, manager Alex Cora provided a key update on their plans for the DH position.
By Curt Bishop
The Boston Red Sox continue to sit idly this offseason, despite there being several key free agents available. The latest domino to fall was slugger Jorge Soler, who signed with the San Francisco Giants on a three-year, $42 million contract. The Giants have added the offensive help that they needed. Meanwhile, the Red Sox are still in need of another bat to bolster their lineup.
Spring training is now underway, and the Red Sox are going to have to improvise with their lineup.As for the designated hitter position, Boston has an early plan.
According to manager Alex Cora, the plan is to use Masataka Yoshida as the primary designated hitter, via Rob Bradford of WEEI.
Red Sox to use Masataka Yoshida as primary DH this season
While having Yoshida take reps as a DH isn't a bad thing, the Red Sox are still left with several holes in their lineup.
They recently lost Justin Turner in free agency to the Toronto Blue Jays and may lose Adam Duvall as well. On top of that, Alex Verdugo was traded to the New York Yankees, leaving a hole in the outfield.
The Red Sox could still potentially bring Duvall back or even reunite with slugger J.D. Martinez, who is still a free agent. But for now, fans are left feeling a familiar sting, with the Red Sox once again passing up on an opportunity to improve their ballclub and get back into contention after back-to-back last-place finishes.
The Red Sox hung in the race for the most of the 2023 season, but endured a second-half slide that caused them to finish below .500 at 78-84. To improve their chances at contention, they will need to act to replace Turner instead of letting more top-level free agents come off the market.
As of now, Yoshida is set to claim DH duties, but that could certainly change with another addition or two.