All-Star Break Recap: Things you might have missed
if you've been avoiding the NBA since Sunday, here's what you missed during the All-Star break.
By Kyle Delaney
JJ Redick vs the entire NBA
In short, here's what this week looked like: JJ Redick vs Doc Rivers, JJ Redick vs Patrick Beverly, JJ Redick vs Austin Rivers (with Spencer Hawes throwing JJ the chair for the KO assist), and finally, JJ Redick vs the fans. Let's dive in.
JJ Redick certainly had time this week. What started with Redick roasting the NBA's lack of punctuality, ended with Redick claiming NBA fans are far more interested in mudslinging than actually being educated.
"I can do a video on my podcast where I break down the last nine games the Pelicans have used Zion Williamson as the primary ball-handler, and what type of actions that has led to. I looked it up this morning, 54,000 views on Youtube. But, i want to call out a coach yesterday. Oh! That gets tens of millions of engagements. That's the ecosystem we live in."
This story really began when Redick, who played under Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers, said on ESPN yesterday about Rivers' constant excuse-making. This raised eyebrows across the league from fans, analysts, and even players.
The Milwaukee Bucks' Patrick Beverly was Redick's first foe. Beverly is currently coached by Doc, so he heard Redick's comments and apparently felt a need to respond. As stated previously, Redick had time this week. This sparked a fun little back and forth on Twitter. Point Redick.
Next, Austin Rivers defended his father, which did not work out very well for him. Again, point Redick. In light of how viral Redick's call out went, JJ questioned the NBA fan base's appetite for content as a whole and the truth is, he is right.
By continuously providing us with quotes and soundbites that support Redick's initial claim, Doc Rivers isn't necessarily helping himself or the situation. By the way, , did you see Doc knew Shai Gilegous-Alexander was going to be this good, and warned Kawhi Leonard & the Clippers about trading him? Maybe Redick is into something here.