All-time Raiders head coaching records: Where Josh McDaniels falls
Here's where Josh McDaniels ranks all-time among fellow Raiders coaches following his firing on Tuesday.
By Scott Rogust
The second time was not the charm for Josh McDaniels. After a disastrous stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 until midway through 2010, to bailing on the Indianapolis Colts' job days after accepting it, McDaniels received his second chance from the Las Vegas Raiders. Surely, it would turn out to be a more successful stint as Denver.
On Tuesday, the NFL saw that another team replicating "The Patriot Way" was not a pathway to success. Raiders owner Mark Davis released a statement announcingJosh McDaniels and general manager Davie Ziegler were fired after Week 8.
This comes as the team sat 3-5 on the year, and lost 26-14 to the Detroit Lions, which led to some interesting comments from wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.
Now, Davis is set to pay another coach to not be with the team any longer, with McDaniels joining Jon Gruden, both of whom were fired amid contracts in the past three seasons. For McDaniels, he'll be paid in full for the next four seasons, as he was in the middle of a six-year contract signed in 2022.
So, where does McDaniels rank all-time among fellow Raiders coaches?
What is Josh McDaniels' overall record as Raiders head coach?
McDaniels coached just 25 games for the Raiders, picking up a 9-16 record in that span.
The Raiders hired McDaniels to build upon a successful 2021 season in which they overcame the firing of Gruden with an impressive showing from interim head coach Rich Bisaccia and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016. McDaniels couldn't build off what Bisaccia left, as the team went 6-11 in 2022 and missed out on the playoffs.
This season, the Raiders' lone three wins came at narrow margins. In Week 1, Las Vegas beat the Denver Broncos 17-16. Week 5, they defeated the Green Bay Packers 17-13. Finally, in Week 6, the Raiders picked up a 21-17 against the Patriots, McDaniels' former team.
McDaniels' tenure officially ended in a loss to the Lions, in which the Raiders were held to just 157 yards of offense.
Where does Josh McDaniels rank all-time among Raiders coaches?
When it comes to wins, McDaniels ranks 11th among the 22 head coaches in Raiders franchise history. Here's the list of Raiders head coaches in descending order of wins.
- John Madden (1969-1978): 103-32-7
- Tom Flores (1979-1987): 83-53-0
- Jon Gruden (1998-2001, 2018-21): 60-57-0
- Art Shell (1989-1994, 2006): 65-62-0
- John Rauch (1966-68): 33-8-1
- Jack Del Rio (2015-17): 25-23
- Al Davis (1963-65): 23-16-3
- Tom Cable (2008-10): 17-27-0
- Bill Callahan (2002-03): 15-17-0
- Mike White (1995-96): 15-17-0
- Josh McDaniels (2022-23): 9-16-0
- Norv Turner (2004-05): 9-23-0
- Hue Jackson (2011): 8-8
- Mike Shanahan (1988-89): 8-12-0
- Dennis Allen (2012-14): 8-28-0
- Rich Bisaccia (2021): 7-5-0
- Eddie Erdelatz (1960-61): 6-10-0
- Lane Kiffin (2007-08): 5-15-0
- Joe Bugel (1997): 4-12-0
- Tony Sparano (2014): 3-9-0
- Marty Feldman (1961-62): 2-15-0
- Bill Conkright (1962): 1-8-0
There are 11 coaches with less wins than McDaniels, and some of the names include Hue Jackson, Mike Shanhan, Dennis Allen, and Lane Kiffin.
The winningest coach in Raiders history is John Madden, who picked up 103 wins in 142 games, leading them to one Super Bowl championship.