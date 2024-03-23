An Eagles-Cardinals trade that reunites a star with former coach
Here is what a trade package could look like to get Haason Reddick back to the Arizona Cardinals.
By John Buhler
Who says you can't go home? Well, where is home exactly for Haason Reddick? The Temple legend is back in the City of Brotherly Love playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. However, things have not been smooth sailing since coming over in his free agency. He could be shipped out of town by his adopted hometown's team. One team who could use his services are his former team in the Arizona Cardinals.
Yes, it was the Cardinals who drafted Reddick out of Temple back in 2017. He initially played for former Owls head coach Bruce Arians before he retired for the first time. After a slew of chaos surrouding the Steve Wilks and Kliff Kingsbury eras, Reddick spent a year in Charlotte before coming back home to Philadelphia in 2022. Now, Reddick could be on the move back to The Valley of the Sun.
Here is the genesis for an offseason trade package to get Reddick back to Arizona could look like.
If you needed an equally compensated player going the other way, how about safety Budda Baker? The Cardinals don't have a ton of high-priced veterans, but Baker is one of the most sought-after players on either side of the ball for Arizona. While Arizona gets the Eagles' fourth-rounder for this year at No. 120 overall, the Eagles would pick up Arizona's 2025 fourth-round pick as compensation.
Though the Cardinals come out of the trade slightly better than the Eagles, this move just might work.
How to get Haason Reddick back to Cardinals in a trade with the Eagles
For Arizona, you get a Pro Bowl edge rusher who has already worked with Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon from their one year together on the 2022 Eagles. He could be the featured edge rusher the Cardinals are looking for on their latest climb towards ascension. The fourth-round pick this year can help fill out the roster. Arizona is not yet ready to compete but is certainly trending up.
And for Philadelphia, you free up a place in the front-seven for many of their former Georgia draft picks to flourish. Adding a player like Baker to the back end of their defense will make it incredibly difficult to move the sticks on the Eagles secondary. The 2025 fourth-round pick could be a high one, especially if the Cardinals are still a year away from being a year away. Again, this trade could work.
Ultimately, I think there needs to be a few more pieces moving to make this work. Because the Cardinals don't have a ton of savvy veterans that could be of use to the Eagles, making a trade with them could be difficult in the end. It really comes down to how much the Cardinals value bringing Reddick back into the fold. While the Atlanta Falcons may have interest too, Arizona will have more.
A trade between Arizona and Philadelphia to get Reddick to the Cardinals is possible, but not easy.