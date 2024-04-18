Andre Drummond trucks his own teammate for the second time in a week
Andre Drummond has had a week to forget, having run into both Torrey Craig and Alex Caruso during games. The second incident forced Caruso to exit the game.
By Curt Bishop
The Chicago Bulls have advanced to the final round of the Play-In Tournament and will battle it out with the Miami Heat for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.
However, something unfortunate took place during their game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round on Wednesday night. Veteran big man Andre Drummond accidentally stepped on Alex Caruso's foot, causing a sprain and forcing Caruso to exit the game. Caruso is now questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.
This isn't the first time this week that Drummond ran into one of his teammates. Last week during a game against the New York Knicks, Drummond ran into Torrey Craig as he was attempting a dunk, causing Craig to miss and hit the ground hard.
Drummond collides with Caruso, trucking his own teammate for second time
This is an unfortunate trend that is developing for the Bulls.
The team has had better weeks, and the same can be said for Drummond.
While there likely wasn't any intent to run into his own teammates, the Bulls can't afford for this to keep happening. It's already gotten to the point where other players have been hurt as a result.
Caruso is likely out for Friday's game against the Heat, which is a significant blow for the Bulls as they continue to fight for their playoff lives. They'll need Drummond, DeMar DeRozan, and Coby White to step up if they want to advance and face off against the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.
These events aren't something you see every day, and it's unfortunate for the Bulls that this has now happened twice.
The Bulls will certainly hope that this trend doesn't continue, as they are going to need everybody healthy in order to make a deep run into the playoffs.