NBA rumors: Knicks-AD trade, DeRozan bullish on Bulls, Nets HC finalists
Welcome to the last day of the NBA season. For some fans, all eyes on are the playoffs. For others, it's time to start thinking about the future. The NBA Draft is a few months away in June. Shortly after that, the free agency floodgates open.
There is always speculation about the future. That is the nature of the business. This is the time of year, however, where offseason NBA rumors really start percolating.
That said, here's what is buzzing around the league.
NBA rumors: Nets narrow head coach search to three candidates
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn midseason and named former UConn head coach Kevin Ollie as the interim on Feb. 20. Frankly, the results haven't changed much with Ollie at the helm. Brooklyn is still at a talent disadvantage most nights and the "level of compete," as GM Sean Marks put it following Vaughn's dismissal, is still below NBA standards.
Now, with Ollie still walking the sideline for Brooklyn in Game 82 of the regular season, his replacement is close to being hired. The Nets have narrowed their head coach search down to three names, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Ollie was initially under consideration for the full-time gig, but he is not on the list of finalists.
Brooklyn cast a wide net (no pun intended) and considered several options, but the names left in the mix are former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer, Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez, and Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young.
All great options. Young and Fernandez have extensive experience in an assistant capacity and are both highly acclaimed. Young spent time under Brett Brown in Philadelphia and followed Monty Williams to Phoenix, where he still resides. Fernandez is the head coach of the Canadian National Team, in addition to his work with Mike Brown in Sacramento.
The standout, of course, is Budenholzer. He's one of the winningest regular season coaches in recent history (.604) and he won the championship with Milwaukee in 2021. He gets dinged for stubbornness and inflexibility, but in terms of establishing a high floor and good competitive habits, Bud is one of the best in the NBA. He'd be a great coach to reset the culture in Brooklyn.
NBA rumors: DeMar DeRozan wants to stay with Bulls long term
Few NBA teams are more frustrating than the Chicago Bulls. That front office has been directionless for a while, unwilling to commit to major changes despite their persistent mediocrity. There's always an excuse, a reason for Chicago to keep the core together and look ahead with optimism. Those who watch the Bulls know, however, that Chicago is dead in the water. It would take a miracle for this current Bulls core to accomplish something in the playoffs.
This offseason could bring about the stark changes Chicago so desperately needs. We heard the Zach LaVine trade buzz all season. Once he's healthy, perhaps the Bulls fire up those conversations again. Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan is a free agent. The veteran has the freedom to explore other options and potentially sign with a more competitive team.
But, don't get your hopes up, Chicago fans. We know the Bulls tend to prioritize, er, continuity. DeRozan doesn't want to leave either, as he told NBC Sports Chicago.
"This is where I want to be. I love ownership. I love everything about the city and the franchise, top to bottom---the front office, the staff we have. It's one of those places that gives me motivation to see everybody get what they deserve and feel what winning is like again."
It was quite a heartfelt sentiment from DeRozan, actually. He wants to see it through to the end, to "finish the job." That's something we can all respect, and it's sure to endear him to the Bulls faithful.
"You watch me, how hard I play, how hard I want to give success to this organization, this city, that’s my main focal point. I always want to finish a job. The last couple years have been tough with injuries and so many ups and downs. But I always want to weather the storm and stick through whatever situation it is to make the most out of it, to make it even better. That’s always been my mindset and it’s my mindset going forward. How can I be here and make this a winning organization like when I first came?"
The only question is, can the Bulls finish the job? With the current front office, and the current coaching staff, and the current core? My guess is no. Chicago won't be able to move forward without drastic changes and deep introspection from ownership all the way down through the roster. DeRozan could (and probably should) be a casualty of an altered approach. As much as he loves Chicago, and as much as Chicago loves him, it's just not a fit. That team has reached its ceiling.
NBA rumors: Knicks named 'best' trade fit for Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers aren't going to trade Anthony Davis or let LeBron James walk. At least, not without putting up a fight. While the Lakers are more or less obligated to see this current phase through to the end, some within the organization would prefer a fresh start. If the Lakers flame out early in the postseason, that could lead the front office to seriously consider foundational changes. Especially if James shocks the world and bolts for greener pastures in free agency.
That all feels far-fetched, again, but things change quickly in the NBA. It doesn't take much time for dynasties to fall and landscapes to shift, and this Lakers group hardly qualifies as a dynasty. Davis won the championship with LA during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and he's still one of the best two-way anchors in the NBA. That said, if it comes time for Los Angeles to think about the future, Davis could serve as an extremely valuable trade chip. He would return a "huge haul," as one NBA GM told Heavy's Sean Deveney.
Which teams fit the criteria for a Davis trade, equipped with copious trade ammo and a desire to contend immediately? Well, that GM thinks the New York Knicks are a perfect landing spot.
"When you look at it, if you’re serious about trading Davis at some point then you need to accomplish a few things. You have to get him somewhere he wants to be... You need a team willing to take on his money. Because it’s a lot. And you need a team who can load you up with draft picks. There’s really one team that fits all of those, and that’s the Knicks. It would not be hard to make a deal work there. You can line up the salaries. You can package a ton of picks. You can throw in a young player. You can take on a salary the Lakers might not want. I mean, he is one player and you can get a huge haul here."
It's a tantalizing thought. The Knicks have been patiently stockpiling draft picks in search of the right superstar trade target. There has been a lot of buzz over the years about Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns, but maybe it ends up being Anthony Davis. He would give the Knicks a new defensive anchor, as well as a great dance partner for Jalen Brunson in two-man actions.
Frankly, the Knicks should continue to stockpile the league's best defenders at each position. The other day, we saw a Knicks-Mikal Bridges trade pitched over at Bleacher Report. OG Anunoby is already there. Donte DiVincenzo, Deuce McBride, Isaiah Hartenstein. The Knicks are the ideal Tom Thibodeau team already. Davis would be the cherry on top, further empowering New York's perimeter stoppers with his ground coverage in the paint.
This won't happen, of course, unless something drastic happens in Los Angeles. But, never say never.