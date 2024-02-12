Andy Reid gives Chiefs all the three-peat motivation they need in return announcement
Andy Reid declared that he will return as Kansas City Chiefs head coach next season, as they look for a Super Bowl three-peat.
By Scott Rogust
There is a new dynasty in the NFL, the first since the end of the Tom Brady and Blill Belichick duo leadingg the New England Patriots. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to win Super Bowl 58 and to claim their third Lombardi Trophy in the past five years. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes declared this was the start of a dynasty, citing how young the team is.
It's a credit to head coach Andy Reid. When the team looked at their worst late in the regular season, he got the team right once the playoffs began. This was the year for any NFL team to knock off the Chiefs, and they couldn't. But with the season over, some fans were probably wondering if Reid would remain, as there were retirement rumors throughout this playoff run.
After the game, Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said that he expected Reid to return to the Chiefs in 2024. Less than 24 hours later, Reid declared that he will remain the head coach for Kansas City next season.
"Honestly, I haven't even thought about it, I get asked it, and I'm still kind of in awe of the game and what went on there," said Reid. "I really haven't thought why or what or anything else. But people keep asking me, and I keep saying, 'Why didn't [Bill[ Belichick or Pete [Carroll] retire?' Ask those old guys that question.
Andy Reid confirms he'll be back for Chiefs as they chase for the three-peat
This is huge news for the Chiefs as they continue to celebrate their Super Bowl 58 victory, and prepare for the parade in Kansas City on Wednesday. it's hard to doubt the Chiefs any further after what they accomplished this season. They became the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2003 and 2004. Now, they look to become the first team to win Super Bowls in three consecutive seasons.
While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce talked about potentially accomplishing the three-peat, Reid said he hasn't thought about that.
"I don't think a lot about that, but I think that would be pretty neat. A neat thing to do," said Reid, h/t NFL.com. "You don't really go there when you're in this thing. You go back to your dark room and the film and the draft coming up and the combine. All those things, that's kind of where you go. You're not talking three-peat. Well, some guys do. You know, it'd be great."
Reid would not count out their AFC West rivals in the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, and Denver Broncos, calling them "great competition." Reid also brings up that their team will have turn over heading into the 2024 season.
The Chargers have hired a winning head coach in Jim Harbaugh, who will pair with Justin Herbert. The Broncos have Sean Payton, who is a Super Bowl-winning head coach. The Raiders have Antonio Pierce as their permanent head coach, who actually picked up a dominant Christmas Day win over the Chiefs this season.
As for the roster, the Chiefs have notable players like defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed entering free agency. In all likelihood, the Chiefs will only be able to keep one of them, as they will both command high salaries on the open market.
But if this season showed anything, it's that the Chiefs can bounce back from their low points and get everything right when the lights shine brightest in the playoffs.
The Chiefs stars are eyeing a three-peat. Their odds of doing so are better with Reid as their head coach, and that will be the case in 2024.