Angel Hernandez, MLB’s worst umpire, is finally calling it quits: Best memes and tweets from joyous fans
There aren't many things that unite all baseball fans around one opinion. Hating Angel Hernandez is one of them.
There are a lot of terrible umpires currently employed by MLB but Hernandez was the worst of the worst. His inability to call balls strikes and strikes balls was unrivaled behind the plate. And he was always good for an awful, game-changing call from the bases.
Looking at who will be the home plate umpire and groaning upon seeing Hernandez's name has been a universal experience for decades now. But no more.
On Monday, Bob Nightengale reported that Hernandez is set to retire on Tuesday.
If you're wondering why you're hearing fireworks more than a month before the Fourth of July, you've got your answer. The celebrations on Monday night will be as close to the feeling of winning a World Series as many baseball fans will ever experience.
Best memes and tweets after Angel Hernandez retirement
Any time a legendary figure retires, it's best to look back at what made them great. Or in Angel Hernandez's case, infamous.
So first, let's walk down memory lane:
And now, the celebrations:
For this brief moment, all is right in the universe. Baseball got a little bit better today folks.
Hernandez hasn't had many opportunities to ruin games with his calls recently. He hasn't worked as a home-plate umpire since May 9 when the White Sox beat the Guardians. Those were the last teams to experience an Angel game.
This retirement doesn't end MLB's long nightmare with umpires. The likes of CB Bucknor, Hunter Wendlestedt, Laz Diaz and others still go out there night after night and make the game all about them. After all, it wasn't Hernandez who ended the recent White Sox-Orioles game on the worst infield interference call you'll ever see.