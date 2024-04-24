Prophetic Ant clip gains new life after Jaden McDaniels outduels Kevin Durant
Minnesota is rolling and an old clip of Anthony Edwards is trending for all the right reasons.
After pulling away in the fourth quarter against Phoenix the Minnesota Timberwolves are only two games away from moving on to the second round of the playoffs. Jaden McDaniels had a huge performance in the Game 2 win and a clip of comments that Anthony Edwards made at last season's All-Star break resurfaced. As noted by MikeAdxx Twitter, Edwards told Sirius XM NBA radio that the [Suns] got KD but [the Timberwolves] got Jaden McDaniels"
Edwards' comments came after the radio channel asked him about the Suns' blockbuster trade at the deadline last season. Going into this series, a lot of people on NBA Twitter and Reddit were resurfacing this clip as a joke. Kevin Durant, who ended up with only 18 points on 40 percent shooting in the loss was stuck guarding Jaden McDaniels at times during Game 1 and 2.
McDaniels was able to have what could be considered the best game of his young career as the wing ended up with 25 points on 58 percent shooting, The former late-round pick was also able to end up with 8 rebounds in a crucial performance. To be quite honest, McDaniels was arguably the biggest difference-maker in Game 2. As Minnesota continues to roll, are they destined for an easy series win?
Are Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels set to lead the Timberwolves to an easy series win?
While the Suns have made parts of the first two games competitive, Minnesota has just dominated Phoenix in the end. In this series so far, the Suns have not been able to keep pace with their troubling depth and bad big-man rotation.
Things can get worse for the Suns if Grayson Allen is unable to suit up for Game 3. Allen left with a right ankle injury mid-game and is listed as day-to-day for the first game in Phoenix. While Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal will make the rest of this series extremely competitive, the franchise will need to avoid the struggling spurts if they want to have any chance of winning.