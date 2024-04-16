Anthony Edwards gives Suns all the bulletin-board material they need before playoffs
After losing all three games against the Suns in the regular season, Anthony Edwards says that things will be different in the playoffs.
Although the Timberwolves lost all of their regular season matchups to the franchise they will be playing in the first round of the playoffs, Anthony Edwards still thinks that Minnesota is in the driver's seat to win the seven-game series. As noted by Accurate-Albatross34 of Reddit, the star told reporters that the playoffs are "a whole different game" and the ref will not "call those fouls that [they are] calling.”
Minnesota is heading into the playoffs with high expectations after winning 56 games and taking the third seed in the Western Conference. The team has been led by Karl Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert with Anthony Edwards showcasing himself as a possible face of the league. But their opponent has beaten the Timberwolves in all of their regular season matchups even though the Suns are extremely thin at the center position.
Despite beating a top team like Minnesota, Phoenix has struggled this season and needed the last day of the season to get out of the Play-In Tournament. While they have top players like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, the squad has struggled with depth and injuries.
Do the Suns have enough bulletin board material to beat the Timberwolves in seven games?
Even though the Suns will likely be extremely confident going into this series, Phoenix's locker room is most likely buzzing with excitement after Edwards's comments. The Timberwolves are going to have a hard time in this series. Karl Anthony Towns just returned from injury and the Suns' elite scoring wings will test Minnesota's defense.
While it is usually good for a veteran like Edwards to compliment the team before a playoff series, it might have been useful for the star to say something in the press about them to improve confidence in his own locker room.
The Suns have been able to beat the Timberwolves in the three regular-season matchups and are likely in Minnesota's head. Having their star player say that the playoffs will be different could mean a lot of on-court chatter for the series ahead.