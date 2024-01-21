Anthony Edwards uncorks frustration over MVP candidate getting favorable whistles
Anthony Edwards was frustrated after the Minnesota Timberwolves loss to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder, citing the officiating as a reason.
By Lior Lampert
At the halfway point of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder sit atop the Western Conference standings, a shocking development. However, there is no denying that they each have two of the most talented young players in the league in the form of Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
On Saturday, these two teams met, featuring a highly-contested clash between Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points, including a 12-of-13 performance from the charity stripe. The Thunder had the last laugh with Oklahoma City defeating the Timberwolves 102-97.
After the game, Edwards gave Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder their respect, acknowledging that they’re a talented team. However, he pointed out that it’s even harder to play against a team of Oklahoma City’s caliber when their MVP candidate point guard is getting what he feels are favorable foul calls throughout the game.
Anthony Edwards makes his frustrations known
“It’s hard to [contain them] with the calls that Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] gets,” Edwards said per the Minneapolis Star Tribune. ”It’s hard to shut them down. You can’t touch him any time of the game. It’s super hard to beat. That team is a good team, especially when they’re getting calls like that."
The All-Star wing may get fined for criticizing the officials in his postgame comments. And while it is easy to blame the referees for the loss, Edwards didn’t do himself or his team any favors by committing five turnovers in addition to shooting 6-of-10 from the free throw line, and he acknowledged that too.
“I got to look in the mirror,” Edwards said. “Because it’s me who generates most of the turnovers."
Edwards finished the game scoring 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, adding five rebounds and five assists combined with the turnovers and free throw miscues. He needs to be better if the Timberwolves want to maintain their status atop the Western Conference.