Arch Manning looked great on the field but even better off of it
In an ideal world for the 2024 season, Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns would've never had to turn to Arch Manning. But this is college football and, for all of the talent that incumbent starter Quinn Ewers possesses, he's also missed time with injuries in each of the past two seasons. So when Ewers went down again on Saturday with an abdominal injury, the Manning Family tree's latest branch was thrust into action.
Two days removed from his debut in meaningful game action for Texas, you probably know the story right now. Arch took the field and looked seasoned well beyond his actual level of experience. Manning threw a strike for a touchdown on his first play from scrimmage and it was off to the races from there.
In the eventual 56-7 rout over UTSA, Manning finished 9-of-12 for 223 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 53 yards and a score that came on a blistering 67-yard rush. He was poised, he was confident and, outside of a few expected blips, he looked more than capable of leading the Longhorns.
And he perhaps looked most capable not on the field but, instead, after the game when he was in front of a microphone and the media.
Arch Manning was as good as Texas could've ever imagined on and off the field
Naturally, after becoming the talk of the college football world on Saturday, Manning was available for postgame press conferences. But in a moment where he could've talked about his individual accomplishments and even the outlook going forward, he took that moment to think about the team, his teammate, and his friend, Ewers, first.
For what it's worth, Ewers is indeed okay as Texas announced that what they're calling an abdominal strain should only keep the quarterback out for minimal time as he'll be listed as week-to-week. That, of course, doesn't take a genius to figure out given that the Longhorns face UL Monroe, a woeful Mississippi State team and then have a bye before their Red River showdown with Oklahoma.
But for Arch's part, the maturity and composure he showed on the field clearly translated to being off it as well (aside from his early adventures with hanging onto his student ID). There's no doubt that uncles Peyton and Eli had something to do and help with his savviness in front of the media but, at the same time, when the lights came on, he was a team-first player not basking in the glory of anything but Texas and hopeful that his teammate was fine.
It might not seem like much but, if you think about it a bit deeper, it's a huge statement. Any answer that wasn't this or akin to it could've created a terrible dynamic within the locker room of a bonafide national championship contender, especially if Manning continues to play well. Instead, now Texas looks like there is only camaraderie in the building and that any QB controversy will be fabricated.
There is still quite a bit we need to see from Arch Manning to crown him truly worth of following in the family footsteps. What we saw on Saturday, however, was a leap of a start in the right direction both with his play and his off-field leadership.