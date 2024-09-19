UL Monroe coach writes Arch Manning check his team can’t cash
While the Texas Longhorns probably would've liked it to be a different setting and situation than it was, Arch Manning was finally forced into meaningful action in Week 3 when Quinn Ewers suffered an abdominal injury. And though there were plenty of doubters and while the competition against a downturned UTSA team might've been questionable, the latest branch of the Manning Family Tree looked the part of a 5-star superstar-to-be.
Manning's first play from scrimmage in relief of Ewers was a 19-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Moore Jr. On his next drive, he followed that up with an electric 67-yard run. When the 56-7 victory as all told, the redshirt freshman completed 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns with the rushing score to his credit as well.
Ewers is now week-to-week or day-to-day depending on what day you catch Steve Sarkisian but all signs point to Manning getting his first start in Week 4 against the UL Monroe Warhawks. Much like UTSA, the Longhorns might just have too much firepower for their opponents to handle, especially if Manning's encore is as impressive as the first act.
But if Manning needed something to get him up for this matchup, UL Monroe defensive coordinator Earnest Hill gave it to the quarterback unprovoked, most likely unwisely.
Arch Manning gets added motivation from UL Monroe head coach
Hill noted that Manning, who played high school football at Isidore-Newman in New Orleans, played against many of the Warhawks players in his prep days. That would've been fine but he didn't stop there and then probably poked the lion a bit too much with his next words (h/t On3):
"We actually have some kids on our team who played against him in New Orleans, and a couple guys done beat him already. So, they don’t hold too much fear against him. So, they’re not gonna hold any fear against him coming up here."
No disrespect to the Warhawks but this could be a bloodbath if it wasn't going to be already. Sure, UL Monroe is 2-0 to start the season — but Jackson State and UAB aren't exactly the No. 1 team in the country and Arch Manning isn't the same quarterback they've been facing. This is a different class and the last thing Hill and his team should want is to make this worse on themselves.
While there almost surely isn't an actual quarterback controversy in Austin, though, Manning is the future once Ewers leaves for the NFL Draft after this season. So it's great for Longhorns fans to get a highly optimistic glance into that future for now while their QB1 heals. And if Hill's comments have any effect, it could make it an even better glimpse.