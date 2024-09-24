Astros aren't out of the woods just yet despite Yordan Alvarez injury update
By Mark Powell
Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez suffered a knee injury over the weekend when he slid awkwardly into second base. Alvarez was removed from the game, and given his history of knee issues, Joe Espada and the Houston coaching staff was holding its collective breath.
“Yordan is not great. That’s not what you want right now, but we just got to get ready for [Monday]," Espada said. “It’s pretty sore. Just when he slid, his weight on the knee and just the way it handled. … Hopefully we get some good news here.”
Houston has enough questions heading into the postseason. Yes, the Astros won the AL West and are set up well to make another trip to the ALCS at the very least. However, an injury to Alvarez and struggles by some of their best pitchers in Justin Verlander and Josh Hader could come back to haunt them.
Astros aren't out of the woods just yet with Yordan Alvarez
With the hope of adding a healthy Alvarez to the postseason roster, Espada is giving his slugger a few extra days of rest. Alvarez has been shut down for the rest of Houston's series against the Mariners. He could return before the end of the regular season, but even that isn't recommended. Alvarez could use a prime bill of health before the playoffs. The more rest he can receive, the better, and Houston is in an ideal position to provide him that option.
Alvarez has a history of knee issues, as he underwent arthroscopic surgery on both knees in 2020. He also had a tear in his patellar tendon repaired at one point early in his career. While Alvarez has avoided major surgery, much of that is on the Astros, which have asked Alvarez to DH rather than play the outfield in part thanks to his injury history. He's far too important to their lineup long term.
Of all moments for Alvarez to miss time, just prior to the postseason is brutal. Alvarez is on the best postseason hitters of his generation, providing countless memories for young fans. Alvarez has played in 58 playoff games in his career so far, hitting .295 with 12 home runs and 41 RBIs. That includes six home runs in the 2023 postseason.
Hopefully, Alvarez will be healthy for the AL Wild Card series.