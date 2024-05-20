An Astros-Cardinals trade to move past Jose Abreu and back into contention
The Houston Astros desperately need something to change if they want to be the same contending team that they've been consistently in recent memory. One of the biggest holes on their roster has been created by the horrendous play of Jose Abreu.
The solution to their problem at first base could reside in St. Louis, by way of the struggling former MVP and Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.
A potential Astros-Cardinals trade that gives Paul Goldschmidt a fresh start in Houston
As of now, the speculation is that Houston may look to be sellers at the deadline, but it's still too early to tell. The Astros have been hot of late, winners of 10 of their last 12 games, putting them back in the hunt for the AL West title. They sit just four games out now after the recent hot streak.
If they're going to continue making advancements toward a playoff berth, they'll need to take some chances. Acquiring Goldschmidt from St. Louis would be the perfect risk to take at this point in the year.
Paul Goldschmidt desperately needs a fresh start. The veteran first baseman won an MVP just two seasons ago. His skills haven't diminished to this extent in just two years. Additionally, he would be an upgrade over Abreu and Jon Singleton, who have both struggled just as badly as Goldschmidt has this year.
For the Cardinals, they desperately need to rebuild their roster. Goldschmidt would be the perfect guy to kick the rebuild off with because his value may continue to decrease if his struggles continue.
A trade package of AJ Blubaugh and Colin Barber should get the job done for both sides. St. Louis is likely looking to enter a short-term rebuild, meaning it's crucial for them to acquire prospects that are near MLB-ready. Both Blubaugh and Barber have projections of being MLB-ready by 2025, according to MLB Pipeline.
Moving past Jose Abreu would be a huge breath of fresh air for the Astros. Abreu has been horrible this season, even worse than the struggling Goldschmidt. It's quite hard to find too many trades that are true win-win trades, but if these are the mindsets of these two teams, this could be a true win-win for everybody involved.