Astros could play ultimate spoiler and steal Dodgers coveted deadline target
By Kinnu Singh
With MLB's trade deadline approaching on July 30, teams are beginning to separate themselves into buyers and sellers. Some clubs will attempt to stockpile as many weapons as possible for a postseason push, while others will concede the 2024 campaign in favor of long-term goals.
The Chicago White Sox are beginning to fall into the latter category, and they could be wholesale sellers this month. The White Sox are dead last in the American League with an abysmal 24-62 record. While all hope for this season may be lost, their roster still hosts some valuable pieces, particularly ace Garrett Crochet.
The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a potential trade destination for Crochet. The White Sox assigned top scouts to evaluate prospects in the Dodgers farm system after the club expressed interest in the left-handed pitcher, according to The Athletic.
The Astros could make a bold trade with the White Sox for a postseason push
While Los Angeles has been viewed as a leading contender for the Crochet sweepstakes, the Houston Astros could step in and pull the rug out from under the Dodgers by trading for the 25-year-old White Sox ace.
Houston's starting rotation has been riddled with injuries throughout their star-crossed season. Jose Urquidy and Cristian Javier both underwent reconstructive Tommy John surgery earlier this month, while Justin Verlander was added to the injured list with neck discomfort earlier this week. Meanwhile, Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia have yet to make their season debut.
The White Sox have had 15 teams express interest in Crochet, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers have already made an offer to the White Sox for Crochet, but it was quickly rejected," Nightengale wrote. "The White Sox have informed teams they are seeking young prospects with enormous upside."
During the 2024 season with Chicago, Crochet has started 18 games this season and compiled a 6-6 record with a 3.02 ERA, a .928 WHIP, and a 7.05 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 141 strikeouts are the most in the majors.
Houston has made bold trades in the past, and Crochet would be a perfect addition. FanSided's Zach Pressnell suggested sending Zach Dezenzo, Zach Cole, Rhett Kouba, and another top prospect such as Jose Fleury or AJ Blubaugh to Chicago in exchange for Crochet.
The Astros hold a 42-41 record and trail the Seattle Mariners in the American League West. Houston is 3.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot, and with the race beginning to tighten, they need to make an aggressive move to bolster their rotation.