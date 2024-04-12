Atlanta media is putting off Braves pitching crisis as long as they can
Atlanta media is working hard to try and calm Braves fans down after watching their rotation implode.
The Atlanta Braves entered the season with arguably the best and deepest starting rotation in MLB. They had one of the best duos leading their rotation in Spencer Strider and Max Fried, two established veterans when healthy in Chris Sale and Charlie Morton, and a high-upside fifth starter in Reynaldo Lopez.
Just a couple weeks into the season, it's safe to say Braves fans feel differently about this rotation, and understandably so. Strider's season is in serious jeopardy following an elbow injury. Fried has gotten off to an abysmal start. Strider's replacement, Allan Winans, was sent back down to AAA after his first start on Thursday as the Mets hit him hard.
Atlanta starting pitchers ranked 25th in the league with a 4.88 ERA entering play on Thursday and that went way up after Winans allowed six earned runs in five innings of work in their ugly loss. They were also tied for last in innings pitched before Thursday's action.
Despite the horrific start, there's reason to believe that this rotation will turn things around even without Strider. At least that's what Atlanta media wants people to think.
Atlanta media is trying its hardest to put off Braves pitching crisis
The Athletic's Dave O'Brien says that their rotation "still might be" strong and deep despite their struggles and the major Strider injury.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Michael Cunningham says that there is "no crisis yet" for Braves pitching, but there might be soon.
Braves fans, it might just be time to sound the alarm bells.
The rotation is where it is right now with the oft-injured Chris Sale and the remarkably unproven Reynaldo Lopez as their best starters. Sale has pitched well in both of his starts, but the fact that he had made just 31 starts in the last four years needs to be taken into account. He was brought in to be a luxury, not a necessity.
Lopez has dominated in both of his starts after winning the fifth starter job but hadn't started more than 10 games in a season since 2019. That 2019 season saw him post a 5.38 ERA in 33 starts before he was converted to a (very good) relief pitcher.
Yes, Atlanta's lineup and bullpen are excellent, and for those reasons alone, this team cannot be completely counted out. However, the rotation is an issue, and could be the difference come October.
Max Fried has looked like a shell of himself in two starts. Yes, the sample size is tiny, and he might put to rest any concerns revolving around his effectiveness with a good start in Miami on Friday, but he's allowed 11 runs (10 earned) in five innings pitched over his first two starts. Yes, he's combined to throw just five frames in two starts. Let's not forget Fried's recent injury woes, either.
The Braves have depth in the minors with guys like Bryce Elder, A.J. Smith-Shawver, and Hurston Waldrep, but an argument can, and probably should be made that this team needs to go out and get a high-end starter for them to get to where they want to go. That need can change if Strider doesn't have to miss the remainder of the season, but the news surrounding him doesn't sound great.
This Braves team can and probably will still make the postseason even if Strider has to miss the entire season. However, if they couldn't get past the NLDS with him, how would they do so without him if they don't make another move? How can anyone in this rotation really be trusted when they're forced to take on a heavier load without their ace?
The Braves might very well be in trouble. It feels weird to say this just a couple of weeks into the season, but the state of their rotation is quite poor, no matter what Atlanta media wants to say.