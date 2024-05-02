Bam Adebayo wasted no time adding to 'dirty' reputation with Game 5 shove of Al Horford
Bam Adebayo started Game 5 the way he ended Game 4, fouling a member the Boston Celtics in questionable fashion.
Bam Adebayo didn't make any friends in Boston when he undercut Jayson Tatum on a warm up shot near the end of the Celtics' Game 4 victory over the Miami Heat. He certainly wasn't looking to make any friends at TD Garden when Game 5 tipped off.
On the Celtics first possession of the game, Adebayo shoved Al Horford to the floor like he was a tight end throwing a block on a run play.
And of course the refs didn't call it.
Unlike Stan Van Gundy, who defended Adebayo's flagrant foul in Game 4, the broadcasters on Wednesday night were wondering why the refs swallowed their whistles.
Bam Adebayo played rough early against the Celtics in Game 5
If Adebayo was hoping to set a physical tone early, it didn't exactly work. While the center was easily the best player on his team from the start, Boston outscored the Heat 41-23 in the opening quarter of play.
Celtics fans would call that karma. They roundly booed Adebayo during player introductions.
Those same fans would view the Heat being eliminated on Wednesday as plenty of comeuppance.
Boston held a 3-1 advantage in the series going in. A win would end things for Miami, who is still without Jimmy Butler.
Adebayo had 21 points in the first half to go along with three rebounds and four assists. His efforts were effectively canceled out by 17 points each for Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, not to mention Tatum's 15 points and eight rebounds.
It was 68-46 in favor of the Celtics at half time, giving Miami little hope of staying alive.