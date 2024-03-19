Barack Obama's March Madness bracket includes upset of shocking blue blood
Former US President Barack Obama has made it appointment viewing when he unveils his March Madness bracket every year dating back to when he was still in the White House. After Selection Sunday, college basketball fans legitimately start waiting to see Obama's bracket, whether they want to roast it, steal his Final Four picks, or whatever else.
So with the First Four set to tip off on Tuesday in Dayton, Barack Obama revealed his March Madness brackets for both the men's and women's NCAA Tournaments. And much like last year, there were some shockers... though admittedly some chalky national champion predictions as well.
In the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, Obama forecasted a National Championship Game matchup between the top-overall seeded UConn Huskies and the Kentucky Wildcats. But the more interesting part actually came early in the tournament by the former president's measure with a shocking upset.
Barack Obama's March Madness bracket features Duke upset in First Round
If you look closely in the First Round of the South Region, Obama has the Duke Blue Devils being upset in their opener against the Vermont Catamounts.
You certainly have to wonder if the fact that Obama had Duke winning the national championship last year only for the Blue Devils to fail to make the Sweet 16 with a loss to Tennessee in the Round of 32 had anything to do with that upset being picked.
As far as other upsets go in Obama's March Madness bracket, Obama was pretty chalky, though he does have a pair of 11-seeds, NC State and New Mexico, advancing to the Round of 32, though neither of those two nor Vermont are written into the Sweet 16 in the bracket either.
For the women's bracket, Obama was far chalkier top-to-bottom, but college hoops fans would probably love that in the end. He has a pair of No. 1 seeds in South Carolina and Iowa meeting in the National Championship Game, which would be absolutely electric with Caitlin Clark trying to slay the dragon and bring down Dawn Staley's dynasty with the Gamecocks.
Even though we give Obama's brackets so much attention, though, the fact of the matter is that he is just like the rest of college hoops fans. We all have ideas of how March Madness will play out, but that's the thing about this time of year -- it's mad, and that madness brings chaos that we can't possibly predict, no matter how hard we try.