Bears gonna Bear: Caleb Williams and Mitch Trubisky have one impossible stat in common
By Mark Powell
Caleb Williams has all the talent to be a top-tier starting quarterback in the NFL. Despite being drafted by the Chicago Bears -- where good quarterbacks go to whither and die -- Williams should prove to be an outlier.
Like most rookies tend to do, Williams has struggled through his first two games-plus. That's not all his fault, as Matt Eberflus has coached his way back onto the hot seat after a brief reprieve. If Eberflus and Ryan Poles don't find a way to cash in on Williams talent, both could be out of jobs in the not-so-distant future.
Unfortunately for Chicago, this is not the first time in the last decade they've had a quarterback savior to defend on these very social channels. Not too long ago, it was Mitch Trubisky, who was infamously drafted ahead of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback most of us now refer to as The GOAT. Trubisky went from loved to another obvious warning for all Bears fans not to overreact to early highs and lows in a rookie's career.
To end a frustrating first half against the Indianapolis Colts, Williams threw a beautiful-looking Hail Mary pass to DJ Moore, his favorite target. Sadly for the duo and Bears fans alike, Moore was taken down just one yard away from paydirt.
Mitch Trubisky and Caleb Williams have at least one thing in common for Bears
If you're wondering why I bring this up, it's because the Bears have made a habit of Hail Mary passes that fall just a bit short. Let's jump in the DeLorean and take a trip back to 2018, when Mitch Trubisky and his receiver at the time -- Kevin White -- suffered a similar fate on what would've been a game-tying Hail Mary attempt.
Now, is it fair to place Williams and Trubisky in the same conversation thanks to one play? Absolutely not, but the football landscape is not fair and just, and we're talking about the Chicago Bears here. Every time Williams drops back to pass, Bears fans don't think about what can go right. No, this pessimistic bunch will dissect Williams every pass until he's a perennial Pro Bowler -- which again, could very well happen!
Williams is not Mitch!, despite what we've seen from him through just a few games. He should eventually figure it out, but if not, we'll always have this fun article to look back on.
You're welcome, Chicago.