Bears latest trade deadline mistakes are even worse than Chase Claypool deal
In 2022, the Chicago Bears traded a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wideout Chase Claypool. Somehow, they one-upped their stupidity in 2023.
By Mark Powell
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pole made some tough calls at the Tuesday trade deadline, two of which have a chance to come back to haunt him. It was Poles who, just a year ago, chose to trade a second-round selection for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Just a year later and Claypool is playing in Miami. There's no need to read between the lines -- Poles made a huge mistake.
In 2023, with Poles potentially trying to save his job, the Bears GM traded for Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat, who is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. While the Bears will have every chance to re-sign Sweat, that sounds far from a guarantee, especially after Sweat's comments on Wednesday.
Sweat knows this Bears organization is a hot mess. If they cannot turn their season around, Poles and Matt Eberflus could be on the outs. Chicago traded a second-round pick for Sweat and he may only play 10 games for them.
Poles also chose to hang onto cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who has been one of the highest-rated players at his position this season. The Bears have Johnson permission to seak a trade, and he certainly had some interested. Yet, Chicago's expectations for compensation were not reasonable.
Johnson was asked shortly after the Sweat trade how he would feel if the Bears new arrival were paid before he was. As one can imagine, Johnson wouldn't be thrilled.
Chicago Bears trade deadline could come back to haunt them
Per Josina Anderson, Johnson is unlikely to engage in contract extension talks for the reason of the season in Chicago. Thus, Johnson will hit the free agent market, forcing the Bears hand. They could franchise tag him, or let him walk. Either way, it makes for added drama with this Bears team.
Poles and Eberflus were not in a position to undersee another teardown, which explains their willingness to buy at the deadline. It's a similar position to what Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler faced in Las Vegas before Raiders owner Mark Davis fired them both on Wednesday.
Hopefully Poles and Eberflus won't face a similar fate after the season.