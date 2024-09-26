It sure seems like the Bears picked the worst available option in Shane Waldron
This was supposed to be a new era of Chicago Bears football. The Bears took Caleb Williams, one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory, with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft and surrounded him with one of the best skill position groups in the league. They built up what looks like one of the most formidable defenses in the NFC. They even made an exciting hire, bringing in Shane Waldron from the Seattle Seahawks to be their offensive coordinator.
Three weeks into the season, things look awfully similar to what Bears fans are used to, and that's not a good thing. The defense has been rock solid, and almost singlehandedly won them their season opener. Their issue , even with all of the new changes, is their offense.
Caleb Williams has one of the worst QBRs in the sport and has double the amount of interceptions (4) as touchdown passes (2). D'Andre Swift has been arguably the least efficient running back in football, averaging a measly 1.8 yards per carry through three games.
As bad as they've looked - and it's been bad - they might not be completely at fault. It looks like the Bears, made the worst possible decision at the offensive coordinator position, and that could be playing a major role in the team's early-season struggles.
Early returns on Shane Waldron hire leave a lot to be desired
The Bears considered a slew of potential offensive coordinator hires to join Matt Eberflus' staff. Five of those that they considered were hired by other teams. Early returns for Waldron compared to the others are not great.
The Bears rank in the bottom three in points, yards, and yards per play. Nobody else ranks in the bottom three in a single one of those categories, let alone all three. We can even go a step further and say nobody ranks in the bottom five in a single one of those categories. It has been that bad for the Bears.
The Washington Commanders left a lot to be desired last season offensively, ranking 25th in points per game and 24th in yards per game, yet the addition of Kliff Kingsbury to their coaching staff seems to have impacted them a ton, as they rank in the top six in both categories three weeks into the season.
Sure, Jayden Daniels has played a huge role in that, but he was taken with the No. 2 overall pick behind Caleb Williams. Daniels has a really good receiver, Terry McLaurin, to throw to, and Brian Robinson Jr. is a solid back, but nobody would say that the Commanders have close to the skill position talent to what the Bears do. The Bears have DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, and Rome Odunze as Williams' receiving targets, that's easily one of the best trios in the NFL.
Why is it that the second-best quarterback prospect in this class is completely outplaying the clear-cut No. 1 overall guy when the better prospect also has better weapons? Again, some of that has to do with Williams himself who has not looked good, but Bears fans don't exactly believe that the team is being put in the best possible position to succeed thanks to Waldron's play-calling.
The worst part about Waldron's struggles is that he isn't exactly new to this. He was the offensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks for three seasons before joining Chicago. Things should be so much better than they are right now.
It's only been three weeks, so with more time and acclimation from Waldron to his new team he might improve — he certainly can't get much worse — but Bears fans have reason to be concerned, especially when the other coordinators are doing much better with less talent to work with.