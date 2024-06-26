Becky Hammon has nothing but praise of the development of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso
Las Vegas head coach Becky Hammon likes what she sees in Chicago coming out of the two rookies. The duo of Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso have been standing out and dominating in the paint so far this season.
Reese just set a WNBA rookie record for consecutive double-doubles after she notched her eighth straight against the Indiana Fever. In that game, Reese and Cardoso became the first rookie duo since 1998 to record double-doubles in multiple games. And it's already gotten the attention of Hammon who is nothing but impressed.
She then added, ''Angel has put in a lot of work, her shooting, her finishing. She looks great. And you've got Kamilla in there. They present problems in the paint."
Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are drawing attention with strong play
Hammon's Aces will travel to the Sky on June 27 for the first time that the two teams will meet this season. Despite having a winning record, the Aces still need to go into Chicago and battle, especially in the paint, getting rebounds.
Aces star A'ja Wilson also has shown her support for Reese. The rookie is averaging 13.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game while also being seventh in the WNBA's All-Star voting.
When Wilson was asked about Reese's hot start in the W, she said this, per ClutchPoints:
“It’s huge. I feel like I said it around the Super Bowl. I was just like: ‘That is going to be Angel’s biggest thing: translation.’ Translating over from college to the pros is just rebounding the basketball. She has a knack for it and that’s not what a lot of people have. So, it’s pretty cool to kind of see her flourish in that situation and flourish in life,” Wilson said. “I know there’s a lot that could be on her,” she added. “A lot that could be around her, but she still still comes in and is consistent for her team. So that’s huge. You don’t see that in a lot of rookies. I’m grateful that she’s doing that in her own journey and in her own way.”
The two forwards will now have a battle in the paint on Thursday night. For Reese, it will be her going up against her role model, while for Wilson, it's going to be thrilling to see how she takes on Reese.
But with the recent comments made by Hammon, we can watch to see how her game plan will differentiate compared to other games that are not against two of the hottest rookies in the league.