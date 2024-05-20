3 best Anthony Edwards trash-talk moments from these playoffs
As the league enters a new era of widespread parity, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are making their mark. Edwards has certainly done it with his play on the court but he has also had some legendary trash-talking moments this postseason. The star he quickly becoming one of if not the face of the league as the Minnesota Timberwolves are four wins away from their first-ever NBA finals berth.
Edwards has averaged 28 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game during the first 11 games of the Timberwolves' playoff run and could increase on those averages with the poor defense that Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic provide. As Minnesota gets set to battle the Dallas Mavericks for the Western Conference title, it's worth looking back at the three best trash-talking moments Anthony Edwards has given us this postseason.
3. Anthony Edwards' DX celebration after sweeping the Suns
As noted by Trevor Booth of Desert Wave Media, Anthony Edwards started dancing in a very provocative way by doing the DX celebration at the end of Game 4 vs the Suns. To add insult to injury, Edwards did this while standing on the Phoenix Suns logo.
2. Telling reporters after victory over the Nuggets that he had Jamal Murray "in handcuffs"
After beating the Nuggets, Edwards boldly claimed that he was able to keep "Jamal Murray in handcuffs". The star boldly told Ben Golliver of The Washington Post after the game on his way to what is probably a celebration.
To be clear, the great trash-talker was able to play extremely well on the defensive end against Murray in this series. Murray shot 22 percent from the field in Game 6 and 18 percent in Game 2. The Nuggets star was pretty much a non-factor in Games 1,2,4 and 5. In those matchups, Murray was unable to score above 20 points per game.
While the defense and trash-talking that Edwards provided to Murray was impressive, the former Georgia Bulldog trash-talked a more high-profile veteran in the first series.
1. Anthony Edwards trash-talking one of the veterans that he grew up watching in Kevin Durant
Many fans dream about playing against the veterans that he grew up watching. Anthony Edwards was able to play against a star that he likely watched as he grew up and decided to trash talk as the Timberwolves cruised by the Suns in the first round. Since this is a family-friendly website, it's not worth repeating what was said but it wasn't something about how much he admired his game growing up
What is incredibly funny and cool about this story is that Edwards' childhood hero was reportedly Kevin Durant. Edwards has plenty of more time to add to his playoff story by trash-talking Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and others in the Western Conference Finals.