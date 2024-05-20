Wild stat shows the NBA is in an unprecedented era of parity
When looking at parity in the four US major sports, the NBA tends to fall short relative to the other three. This has no impact on how fun the NBA is to watch, but fans generally have a better idea of which team is going to win the NBA championship.
Just look six years ago. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers matched up in the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season with the Warriors taking three of the four. Kevin Durant joining an already stacked Warriors team proved impossible to beat. Since Durant left Golden State, however, it's been a different story.
This wild NBA stat shows just how unprecedented this newfound parity is.
There's more parity in the NBA now than there has been in a very long time
The Minnesota Timberwolves coming back in absurd fashion to upset the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals means that there will be a new NBA Champion for a sixth consecutive season. The last time this happened was from 1974-75 to 1979-80.
Going from knowing who'd be in the NBA Finals every single year to this in just six seasons is a very welcome surprise. For the first time in what feels like a long time, NBA fans have absolutely no idea who is going to win going into the playoffs, and upsets seem to be occurring at high rates.
This season, we'll witness one of Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, or Tyrese Haliburton win his first NBA Championship. It's fun to see fresh faces dominate on the biggest stage. It feels like a new era of NBA basketball is upon us, and it might be the most exciting one yet with how much parity there has been this season and has been in the last six seasons now.
With how many young teams are on the rise, we might continue to see this parity in the league for an even longer period.