Best players remaining for Lakers after NBA Draft Day 1
By Ian Levy
As long as he's still on the board, everyone assumes the Los Angeles Lakers will use their second-round pick, No. 55, to select Bronny James. Drafting his son is certainly a way to try and keep LeBron happy and ensure he re-signs with the Lakers but it's not the only consideration or the only possibility.
Teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns have both reportedly been interested in Bronny — although the Suns don't have a second-round pick and would have to trade back in to get him, and the Mavericks are at No. 58 and would have to trade and move up ahead of the Lakers.
But whether or not Bronny is still on the board, the Lakers need to at least look at some other prospects. Yes, Bronny has impressive genes, an emotional connection to their best player and was, at one time, considered a likely lottery pick. But he also struggled mightily in his one season at USC (yes, the cardiac incident held him back) and it seems likely that even if he has a bright future ahead of him it might take a few years of seasoning before he's ready to play heavy minutes in an NBA rotation.
The Lakers selected Dalton Knecht with their first-round pick, at No. 17, an NBA-ready shooter and scorer on the wing who can immediately take advantage of the space LeBron and Davis provide. Finding another player with that kind of skill in the second round could ultimately do more to hold the Lakers' championship window open than selecting Bronny and stashing him in the G League or at the end of the bench.
Best remaining options for the Lakers after Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft
5. Justin Edwards, Forward, Kentucky: Edwards is a highly ranked recruit who never quite put it all together in his one college season. But the Lakers could bet on his talent and two-way versatility and see if he blossoms in the pro structure.
4. P.J. Hall, Big, Clemson: Hall is only 6-foot-9 but he's a powerful post player who can crash the glass, finish in the paint and do just enough rim protection to make it work. He's also a four-year college player who took a big leap last season and perhaps more ready to contribute right away than other bigs available in this range like Ulrich Chomche.
3. Jamal Shead, Guard, Houston: Shead is a relentless point-of-attack defender who bothers opposing ball-handlers with strength, physicality and motor. He'd need to be more comfortable without the ball and hitting open 3s but his defense on opposing guards could be a welcome addition to the Lakers' rotation.
2. Trey Alexander, Guard, Creighton: One of the most eye-popping wingspand to height ratios you'll see in a guard — 6-foot-11 on a 6-foot-4 guy — length underscores everything else with Alexander. He's a strong shooter who can take advantage of space and he can offer some complementary creation. He's not a great defender but, again, he's got the length to swarm anyone.
1. Harrison Ingram, Forward, UNC: I mentioned Ingram as a strong option for the Warriors but the same holds for the Lakers. He was probably underqualified as a primary offensive creator for Stanford but could thrive as a 3-and-D-plus wing, as we saw once he transferred to UNC. He's already learned those lessons and made those adjustments and should be ready to step in, hit open shots and keep the ball moving on offense.
