Best undrafted players hitting the free agent market after the 2024 NBA Draft
By Ian Levy
For all the energy, expertise and resources that go into scouting for the NBA Draft, sometimes the entire league still overlooks something. Austin Reaves is currently untouchable in trade talks for the Los Angeles Lakers but went undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. Sam Hauser, who just won a ring as a key sub for the Celtics, was also undrafted in 2021.
Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Max Strus, Naz Reid, Caleb Martin, Lu Dort, Amir Coffey, Kenrich Williams, Jae'Sean Tate, Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Drew Eubanks, Luke Kornet, Chris Boucher — everywhere you look, undrafted players are playing big minute and key roles for competitive teams.
The 2024 NBA Draft class will be no exception. A total of nine players who were ranked among the top 60 prospects on Chris Kline's final NBA Big Board went undrafted and are eligible to sign as free agents, an intriguing collection of versatile bigs, 3-and-D wings and more. They're all listed below along with their final Big Board rank.
Best undrafted players hitting the NBA free agent market:
43. Jalen Bridges, wing, Baylor: A very classic 3-and-D wing player, Bridges has the size and strength to defend multiple positions and a reasonably deep bag of complementary, off-ball offensive skills.
44. N'Faly Dante, big, Oregon: Dante is a big body who blocks shots, crashes the boards and finishes aroudn the rim. There isn't much more to his offensive game, but quick hands and 1.7 steals per game indicate he could have some untapped defensive upside.
45. Keshad Johnson, wing, Arizona: Johnson fits the 3-and-D archetype but sn't all that impressive as a 3-point shooter or a lockdown defender. He adds value with motor and effort, doing all of the other litle things that help a team win.
46. Trey Alexander, guard, Creighton: Alexander is just 6-foot-4 but boasts a 6-foot-11 wingspan that adds an intriguing layer to his skill set. He's primarily an off-ball shooter but he's developed as an ancillary creator and his length gives him some defensive versatility.
55. Mantas Rubstavicius, wing, New Zealand Breakers: Is a capable shooter and floor-spacer who adds some value attacking closeouts. At 6-foot-7, he has good size but isn't particularly athletic and has some defensive question marks.
56. Trentyn Flowers, wing, Adelaide 36ers: Flowers is an impressive athlete who has shown flashes of being a useful shooter, defender and secondary creator. However, all of those things are still mostly hypothetical at this point.
57. Justin Edwards, wing, Kentucky: Edwards was one of the top-ranked players in his class but struggled to stand out as a freshman at Kentucky. He's probably not the primary creator and scorer he was coming out of high school and is still adjusting to a future as a role player. But has a well-rounded offensive skill set and boasts some defensive versatility.
58. Judah Mintz, guard, Syracuse: Mintz is a bucket-getter, a fearless pull-up shooter who can attack the rim or work off the ball. The question is whether he can be efficient enough in any of those roles to justify the offensive load his skill set calls for.
60. Reece Beekman, guard, Virginia: Beekman is an experienced senior with great defensive motor and instincts and a 6-foot-7 wingspan to go with his 6-foot-1 frame. He's not outstanding at any particular offensive skill but if he can make 3s, he could stick on an NBA roster.