Big 12 record in bowl games: How has the conference fared in 2023?
There have been several times in modern history wherein college football fans didn't truly take the Big 12 all that seriously. Particularly, fans from the SEC and Big Ten have often looked at the conference as lesser-than in comparison.
Bowl season for the 2023-24 college football postseason, however, has changed that perception at least a little bit. Not only did the Big 12 get the Texas Longhorns into the College Football Playoff, the final four-team iteration, but they were also highly successful outside of the CFP during bowl games.
What kind of record has the Big 12 produced this bowl season? Let's take a look at the record and results for the 2023-24 postseason when it comes to this league.
Big 12 bowl game record for 2023-24 postseason
After Texas' loss in the College Football Playoff, the Big 12 holds a 5-4 record in bowl games for the 2023-24 postseason. Though all three losses came by double-digits, all of the conference's victories leading into the new year came by at least eight points with three of the five wins being double-digit victories of their own. Not too shabby of a showing for a conference that, for the first time in a couple of years, also got a team into the four-team Playoff and is set to get a facelift going into 2024.
Big 12 bowl games schedule and results
- Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (Dec. 16): Texas Tech 34, Cal 14
- Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 22): Georgia Tech 30, UCF 17
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): Kansas 49, UNLV 36
- Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia 30, North Carolina 10
- TaxAct Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): Oklahoma State 31, Texas A&M 23
- Pop-Tarts Bowl (Dec. 28): Kansas State 28, NC State 19
- Valero Alamo Bowl (Dec. 28): Arizona 38, Okalhoma 24
- AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): Memphis 36, Iowa State 26
- CFP Semifinal - Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Washington 37, Texas 31
Overall, it's been a great bowl season for the Big 12 no matter what happened in the College Football Playoff/Sugar Bowl. However, it actually looks even better than the five wins they already had when you consider the future of the conference.
One of the three losses that the Big 12 took in bowl season prior to New Year's Day was the Oklahoma Sooners falling in the Alamo Bowl. However, as we know, the Sooners are headed to the SEC in the 2024 season. The team that beat them? That would be the Arizona Wildcats, a program that is set to join the Big 12 starting in 2024. So even when the conference lost, in the long run, they still came out a winner.