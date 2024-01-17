4 NFL Teams that fit every item on Bill Belichick's wish list
Bill Belichick will evaluate each team in need of a head coach next season, but some spots just make more sense than others.
By Jack Posey
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick mutually decided to go their separate ways after 23 years. Kraft had made up his mind after the Patriots’ brutal Week 10 6-10 loss. Since Belichick’s firing the Patriots have hired former player and 37-year-old Jerod Mayo. After having his first interview with the Atlanta Falcons, the 71-year-old and six-time Super Bowl-winning coach will have his choice of destination.
With 27 wins left for Belichick to overtake the legendary Don Shula and claim the all-time record for wins by an NFL coach, Belichick will choose the team he thinks is built to win now. Here are four teams that fit what Belichick wants: a talented, yet underachieving team.
Los Angeles Chargers are a perfect fit for Bill Belichick
I think this is the most obvious destination for Belichick. The Chargers have the most talented roster of the teams with a head coaching vacancy. The Chargers are hungry to win after having to endure three mediocre seasons.
The centerpiece of the Chargers is no doubt Justin Herbert. After seeing what Herbert was capable of under Staley, it would be scary to think what Belichick and Herbert could accomplish together. Remember, Belichick won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady in nearly two decades. Other offensive talent for the Chargers include Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen. Allen had his best season with Herbert, posting 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games.
The Chargers have a lot of talent on defense too. Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Derwin James, and Asante Samuel headline the group. The Chargers defense's biggest problem has been their health. It has been a challenge for them to be on the field together. But if they can stay healthy and with Belichick’s defensive experience, the Chargers defense could become a force to be reckoned with