Bill Simmons props door wide open for Jeff Bezos to buy Celtics
By Lior Lampert
Since Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck announced the team is for sale, there's been plenty of speculation surrounding who will step into power.
An obvious buyer that the entire city loathes passionately -- Fenway Sports Group -- led by co-founder John Henry is a potential suitor Beantown is dreading. Nonetheless, it'll take someone with boatloads of loot to purchase the Celtics, considering Sportico values the franchise at $5.12 billion.
Naturally, the list of prospective bidders will be short. However, there is one person who could save Boston from the nightmarish possibility of Henry: Founder/executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos.
Last month, Bezos reportedly intended to sell $5 billion worth of his company's stock, sparking many to believe he's eyeing the Celtics.
Since then, nothing has materialized, though recent intel from The Ringer's Bill Simmons further suggests Bezos may seriously be considering acquiring the Celtics.
Bill Simmons props the door wide open for Jeff Bezos to buy Celtics
Speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Simmons explained why he believes Bezos is a "legitimate suitor to buy the Celtics."
"I think [Bezos] is going to be one of the suitors," Simmons states before adding the NBA "wants $6 billion" for Boston.
Simmons notes the league's eyeing multiple expansion teams, prompting them to seek top-dollar for the Celtics. Then, he proposes Bezos' master plan could be to put the organization in an "Amazon Stadium."
Considering the Celtics don't own their current arena, TD Garden, Bezos has the resources to change that, which Simmons acknowledges and ponders:
"Is the ultimate play for this to build some sort of state-of-the-art stadium that's never been done before for concerts and for basketball?
Afterward, Simmons referred to the hypothetical venue as "the Amazon Dome." But regardless, he emphasizes how any transaction involving the Celtics is "connected" to the league's expansion team wishlist.
As Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix points out, the Celtics "should and undoubtedly would welcome" an offer from Bezos. His combination of "deep pockets" and building a new arena make him a desirable proprietor.