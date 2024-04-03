One detail from Stefon Diggs trade is slap in the face to Josh Allen
This detail from the Stefon Diggs trade definitely isn't a good look for the Bills.
If you and a friend were to go into the middle of the forest with a full kit of survival gear only for said friend then to leave unannounced and take everything but a bag of trail mix and a broken match, it's safe to say you probably wouldn't feel great about that. And that's probably not far off from how Josh Allen should feel toward the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.
The Bills, of course, traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday in a deal with the Houston Texans. The trade itself appears to be a landslide victory for the Texans at the onset before we see anything on the field given that Buffalo receives only a 2025 second-round pick, takes on $31 million in dead cap this season, and loses its top pass-catcher in the offense by a wide margin.
That in itself would be enough to perturb Allen, to be sure. But it gets even worse than that.
According to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, he and the organization did not inform their all-world quarterback that Diggs was being traded and, as Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team noted, there's a real chance that Allen woke up and saw the news on his phone the way most of the NFL world did.
Josh Allen wasn't told about Bills trading Stefon Diggs
It's certainly important in this equation that Josh Allen was told that it was possible that the Bills would trade Diggs as they heard trade offers from around the league. That means that this wasn't a complete blindside of their franchise quarterback.
At the same time, though, the trail mix and broken match analogy comes back into play because Allen didn't know for sure that this trade would transpire and is now left with Curtis Samuel (trail mix) and Khalil Shakir (broken match) as his top two wide receivers in the Buffalo offense. To be sure, tight end Dalton Kincaid will certainly factor into the equation as well, and the Bills are now far more likely to use the 28th overall pick in the draft on a receiver. But even then, it's a tough scene right now.
So to put Allen in a position where he's staring down the barrel of a wholly unproven group of offensive weapons -- Samuel being unproven in Buffalo, specifically -- and not telling him exactly when this is happening just simply isn't a good look for the Bills. The only thing keeping this from being a total slap in the face for the quarterback is that he knew it was in play, but that's truthfully very little solace when assessing the situation without Diggs in the building.
Suffice it to say, Buffalo has seen better days. Not only does the Diggs trade look like a loss and the details of the trade going down concerning Allen not look good either, but it continues an offseason marred by substantial losses that, by most measures, make the Bills a worse team and a less threatening contender.
But hey, at least you have the broken match, right?