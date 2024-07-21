Fansided

Billy Horschel major record: Career wins, best finishes and more

Billy Horschel was the 54-hole leader at the 2024 British Open. How has he performed in majors previously?

By Cody Williams

Billy Horschel at The 152nd Open Championship
Billy Horschel at The 152nd Open Championship / Pedro Salado/GettyImages
Billy Horschel separated himself on moving day at the 2024 British Open. Sure, he only jumped out to a one-stroke lead entering the final round but he came into the day at Royal Troon Golf Club five shots behind the leader. With the weather beating other players into submission, Horschel was able to stand tall and ultimately put himself in prime position to win the final major championship of the season.

But as is often the case when one of the favorites isn't about to win a major, the same question rings true throughout golf fans -- has he done this before? In this instance, specifically, has Billy Horschel ever won a major in his career?

Let's dive into it all, his successes and, at times, his lack thereof to see where this Open Championship performance came from.

Has Billy Horschel ever won a major championship?

Billy Horschel has never won a major championship in his career, despite his success. In fact, the longtime PGA Tour veteran entered The Open Championship in 2024 having only two Top 10 finishes in major to his credit, which is quite wild to consider given that he had only 18 holes remaining to hold onto the lead and become Champion Golfer of the Year.

Billy Horschel record in majors: Best finish at each major

So we know that Horschel has never won a major. But how has he performed overall? One of the best ways to look at that is his best finishes at majors, so we're looking at all four and seeing what his success on the biggest stages in golf has looked like.

Major Championship

Best Finish

Top 20 Finishes

The Masters

T17 (2016)

1

PGA Championship

T8 (2024)

1

US Open

T4 (2013)

1

The Open Championship

T21 (2022)

0

Perhaps the wildest part of Horschel's success and climbing up the leaderboard at Royal Troon is that he's traditionally struggled at the British Open in his career. It's the only major in which he's never registered a Top 20 finish and he only has two finishes inside the Top 25 in his career. That, however, still doesn't mean he can't get it done in this moment.

Billy Horschel career wins and accomplishments

Despite the lack of overall major championship success in his long career, Horschel has enjoyed some nice success. He has 10 career wins as a professional with eight on the PGA Tour, two on the DP World Tour (one win was a co-sanctioned PGA/DP World Tour WGC event) and one on the eGolf Professional Tour. Let's take a look at all of his wins.

Tournament

Runner-Up

Tour

2009 Columbia Championship

Dane Burkhart

eGolf Professional Tour

2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

D.A. Points

PGA Tour

2014 BMW Championship

Bubba Watson

PGA Tour

2014 TOUR Championship

Jim Furyk, Rory McIlroy

PGA Tour

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Jason Day

PGA Tour

2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (w/ Scott Piercy)

Jason Dufner and Pat Perez

PGA Tour

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Tour/DP World Tour

2021 BMW PGA Championship

Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Laurie Canter, Jamie Donaldson

DP World Tour

2022 Memorial Tournament

Aaron Wise

PGA Tour

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship

Wesley Bryan

PGA Tour

Despite not having any major championship wins, you could certainly prescribe the term major to some of his victories. Perhaps his biggest came in 2014 when he got hot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and went on to win both the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship in order to take home the FedEx Cup for himself. And let's not forget winning the Match Play event, defeating Scottie Scheffler 2-and-1 in the final.

One final fun note, Horschel is the lone man who has won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as both a standard stroke play event and as a team event.

