Billy Horschel major record: Career wins, best finishes and more
Billy Horschel separated himself on moving day at the 2024 British Open. Sure, he only jumped out to a one-stroke lead entering the final round but he came into the day at Royal Troon Golf Club five shots behind the leader. With the weather beating other players into submission, Horschel was able to stand tall and ultimately put himself in prime position to win the final major championship of the season.
But as is often the case when one of the favorites isn't about to win a major, the same question rings true throughout golf fans -- has he done this before? In this instance, specifically, has Billy Horschel ever won a major in his career?
Let's dive into it all, his successes and, at times, his lack thereof to see where this Open Championship performance came from.
Has Billy Horschel ever won a major championship?
Billy Horschel has never won a major championship in his career, despite his success. In fact, the longtime PGA Tour veteran entered The Open Championship in 2024 having only two Top 10 finishes in major to his credit, which is quite wild to consider given that he had only 18 holes remaining to hold onto the lead and become Champion Golfer of the Year.
Billy Horschel record in majors: Best finish at each major
So we know that Horschel has never won a major. But how has he performed overall? One of the best ways to look at that is his best finishes at majors, so we're looking at all four and seeing what his success on the biggest stages in golf has looked like.
Major Championship
Best Finish
Top 20 Finishes
The Masters
T17 (2016)
1
PGA Championship
T8 (2024)
1
US Open
T4 (2013)
1
The Open Championship
T21 (2022)
0
Perhaps the wildest part of Horschel's success and climbing up the leaderboard at Royal Troon is that he's traditionally struggled at the British Open in his career. It's the only major in which he's never registered a Top 20 finish and he only has two finishes inside the Top 25 in his career. That, however, still doesn't mean he can't get it done in this moment.
Billy Horschel career wins and accomplishments
Despite the lack of overall major championship success in his long career, Horschel has enjoyed some nice success. He has 10 career wins as a professional with eight on the PGA Tour, two on the DP World Tour (one win was a co-sanctioned PGA/DP World Tour WGC event) and one on the eGolf Professional Tour. Let's take a look at all of his wins.
Tournament
Runner-Up
Tour
2009 Columbia Championship
Dane Burkhart
eGolf Professional Tour
2013 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
D.A. Points
PGA Tour
2014 BMW Championship
Bubba Watson
PGA Tour
2014 TOUR Championship
Jim Furyk, Rory McIlroy
PGA Tour
2017 AT&T Byron Nelson
Jason Day
PGA Tour
2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (w/ Scott Piercy)
Jason Dufner and Pat Perez
PGA Tour
2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Tour/DP World Tour
2021 BMW PGA Championship
Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Laurie Canter, Jamie Donaldson
DP World Tour
2022 Memorial Tournament
Aaron Wise
PGA Tour
2024 Corales Puntacana Championship
Wesley Bryan
PGA Tour
Despite not having any major championship wins, you could certainly prescribe the term major to some of his victories. Perhaps his biggest came in 2014 when he got hot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and went on to win both the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship in order to take home the FedEx Cup for himself. And let's not forget winning the Match Play event, defeating Scottie Scheffler 2-and-1 in the final.
One final fun note, Horschel is the lone man who has won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as both a standard stroke play event and as a team event.