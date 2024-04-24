Blake Snell's trip on the injured list can be blamed on Scott Boras
Just when the San Francisco Giants were starting to heat up, they got bad news on Blake Snell, who went on the 15-Day Injured List. Scott Boras's rough offseason is coming back to haunt him.
By Curt Bishop
The San Francisco Giants have begun to play better baseball as of late, winning their last two games entering Wednesday. However, they just received some bad news on left-hander Blake Snell, who was signed to a two-year, $62 million contract back in March.
The Giants scratched Snell from his start on Wednesday after learning that the ace had suffered a left adductor strain, and as such have placed him on the 15-day injured list. In a corresponding move, they have recalled right-hander Landen Roupp from Triple-A Sacramento.
Snell's injury may ultimately have to do with his free agency stretching out until March because of his agent, Scott Boras's inability to get him the deal he desired.
Blake Snell's injury may be result of Boras's offseason failures
Recent events certainly do not bode well for Boras.
Boras was recently dropped by new Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who hired Wasserman to represent him going forward. Both Snell and Montgomery did not sign until late in the offseason, and the same thing took place with Matt Chapman, J.D. Martinez, and Cody Bellinger, all of whom are also Boras clients.
Snell's contract is for two years, worth $62 million, which Snell can opt out of after the 2024 season.
Because Boras was unable to get Snell the deal he wanted in ample time, the two-time Cy Young winner didn't have as much time to ramp up and get prepared for the regular season properly. Snell also is not off to a good start. The veteran left-hander is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA through his first three starts.
Snell, Bellinger, Montgomery, and Chapman became known as the "Boras Four" this past winter as they remained unsigned until late. Snell is just the latest casualty of a very poor showing this offseason from Boras.
While he isn't solely responsible for what happened, Boras does share some of the blame for free agency stretching into March and ultimately costing Snell time to ramp up, which also certainly played a significant role in him being injured.
A timetable for Snell's return has not yet been revealed. However, if he is out for a significant period of time, it could spell trouble for Boras as it pertains to his future with other clients, especially after being dropped by Montgomery.