Brandon Aiyuk's offseason shenanigans could cost 49ers in tough Week 1 matchup
Nobody was in the spotlight more this offseason than Brandon Aiyuk, and it was for a reason San Francisco 49ers fans could not stand. The 26-year-old was looking for a contract extension and was willing to do just about anything to get it.
Aiyuk was not participating in training camp or in preseason games. He made a trade request. There were even times in which it felt inevitable that he'd get moved elsewhere.
At the end of the day, Aiyuk finally did sign an extension to remain with the 49ers. That's obviously great news considering how important of a piece Aiyuk is to the team, but the timing of his decision cannot be ignored. Aiyuk signed after the preseason was over, mere weeks before their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. The timing of the deal appears to be impacting his availability for Week 1.
Brandon Aiyuk's limited availability for Week 1 could cost 49ers
While head coach Kyle Shanahan said he's perfectly healthy and ready to go for Monday's season opener, he also said that he'd be surprised if Aiyuk played as much as the 49ers have become accustomed to. Aiyuk played in 82 percent of the offensive snaps last season, so chances are, his workload will be diminished.
Normally, that wouldn't be a huge deal. It's only Week 1, and the Niners have a great team. Unfortunately, though, it feels like a bigger deal this season.
Christian McCaffrey is listed as questionable for the game and while he's expected to play, chances are he's not 100 percent. Ricky Pearsall dealt with injuries during the preseason and will be out after getting shot in the chest recently. The 49ers will already be short-handed, and the fact that they're matched up against an elite Jets defense can't help.
In order to beat this Jets defense, this Niners offense will have to be at its best. Aiyuk being on the field will help, but the Niners' best receiver not being on the field as much as he should be had he participated in training camp could wind up costing them.
It isn't the end of the world, especially since the Jets are an AFC team, but getting the season off on the right note would be great after how last year ended. Aiyuk being off the field at a crucial point in the game could be the difference between 1-0 and 0-1. One win could be the difference in the scope of a full NFL season.