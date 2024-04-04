Brandon Beane has terrible sales pitch to Bills fans after Stefon Diggs trade
Brandon Beane's sales pitch was downright laughable to Bills fans after the Stefon Diggs trade.
The Buffalo Bills decided to send the NFL world into a frenzy by trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. A Diggs trade has felt like a possibility for years, but since it hadn't happened and he still had three years left on his contract, it was safe to assume that it wasn't going to happen. Well, it did, and Diggs is a Texan.
With this trade, the Texans continue to have an impressive offseason which was necessary following their outstanding 2023 campaign. Houston went from a team many predicted to finish with one of the worst records in the NFL to the AFC Divisional Round. Now, they look like one of the best teams in the AFC.
As for the Bills, well, this offseason has been a disaster. There's no other way to phrase it. We knew major changes were coming due to their cap situation, but, I mean, look at all of these players they've let go of. Their roster is borderline unrecognizable. Look at their wide receiver room after the trade!
Bills GM Brandon Beane gave an honest assessment of where the Bills are right now. While we certainly appreciate the honesty, his sales pitch to Bills Mafia could not have been much worse.
Brandon Beane's sales pitch surely doesn't make Bills Mafia feel any better after the Stefon Diggs trade
I'm not sure that there was anything that Beane could've said to turn the frowns on the faces of Bills fans upside down, but this certainly wasn't.
"I just hope people know I'm competitive as hell."
Really? That's your pitch? You're going to turn this around because you're competitive? I'm competitive when I play Madden Franchise mode but that doesn't mean I'm a good enough general manager to win a Super Bowl.
Are the other 31 general managers not competitive as hell? How do you think they got their jobs to begin with? Look at this trade alone and tell me how you're competitive as hell. Sure, Diggs had a rough second half and is getting up there in age, but is a future second-round pick all you could get for a player who has made four straight Pro Bowl appearances? Even in his down year, he had 1,183 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. That doesn't grow on trees.
It's nice to hear Beane be honest and say that Buffalo is worse today than they were entering the offseason, but what else could he have realistically said? That they're somehow better after parting with what feels like half the roster?
The Bills had as good of a chance as they've had in years to make a Super Bowl run as the Chiefs had to come to their building this time. The result was the same, and now Buffalo's roster appears to be a mess. There's a lot of work to be done for the Bills to get close to Kansas City's level. Beane's competitiveness is not nearly enough to get them there. It's time to show Bills Mafia that you have what it takes to get this team to the next level. Your message did not do that in the slightest.