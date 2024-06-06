Braves former World Series hero might not be a trade option after all
The Atlanta Braves have already endured a myriad of injuries this season but none have stung more keenly than the recent losses of Ronald Acuña Jr. and Jarred Kelenic. Acuña, the reigning NL MVP, went down with a torn ACL that will end his 2024 season while Kelenic, roughly 10 days after Acuña's injury, appeared to injure his wrist making a diving play in left field.
While Kelenic's injury, for now, doesn't appear to be long-term, the scare undoubtedly should raise some alarms for Alex Anthopoulos. The lineup and the outfield can ill-afford injuries right now with Acuña out of commission. And that could (and should) inspire more motivation to add at the trade deadline.
One such potential Braves trade target has been Joc Pederson, the 2021 postseason and World Series hero (along with a noted wearer of pearls). After signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason in free agency, he's looked like the offensive sparkplug that the Braves could use amid these injuries.
In 51 games with Arizona so far this season, Pederson is slashing a tremendous .288/.388/.511 with seven home runs, 10 doubles and 21 RBI. He's already surpassed his oWAR from the 2023 season spent with the San Francisco Giants. And with the D'Backs struggling, it would appear he could be had for a buyer like Atlanta.
There is, however, one glaring issue.
Joc Pederson might not be an option for a Braves trade after all
Discussing his newly minted MLB Trade Deadline Big Board, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Pederson among the Top 30 players who could be moved prior to the deadline. However, most importantly, he classified Pederson alongside Mets slugger J.D. Martinez as a DH-only option on the trade market.
That, frankly, doesn't jive with what the Braves ideally should be looking for. Marcell Ozuna has been an All-Star-caliber DH for Atlanta this season with even more eye-popping numbers than Pederson. Much like the Diamondbacks current DH, though, his value in the field is a negative, which makes him most valuable simply being in the lineup without his glove being called upon.
Subsequently, the Braves simply have better or more tailored options on the board if they're going to make a trade. Even if Pederson is beloved in Atlanta and would provide more pop for a lineup that has been shockingly mediocre in regards to its stars, it doesn't necessarily mesh as an ideal solution to the issues with the outfield depth. Acquiring Pederson, who perhaps uncoincidentally is enjoying a career-best year as a hitter while primarily serving as the DH, would still leave that void.
Does that entirely rule out the possibility of a Braves trade for Pederson? Of course not. In these situations and with Anthopoulos in particular, anything is on the table. However, it does appear to make that trade with the D'Backs a bit more unlikely than previously thought.