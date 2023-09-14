Braves fan favorite scolds Rob Thomson for Ronald Acuña Jr. hate as Atlanta wins the NL East
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson did not take kindly to Ronald Acuña Jr.'s home run celebration. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek is here to say, "keep it down."
Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. blasted a home run into the upper atmosphere on Tuesday night, No. 37 on the season. As he inches closer to the exclusive 40-40 club, Acuña is garnering significant MVP buzz — and more than his fair share of criticism from those who hate to see baseball's best players having fun.
After losing the game 4-1, Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson expressed his disapproval of Acuña's post-homer celebration. The Braves' right fielder jogged around the bases, flapping his arms like a Philadelphia Eagle before giving the opposing dugout his trademark shiver.
"I like our guys to act like they’ve been there before," said Thomson is classic get-off-my-lawn fashion.
Well, Thomson's comments did not go unanswered. Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek can't back up Acuña on the field as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he can provide reinforcements on Twitter.
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Matzek defends Ronald Acuña Jr. against Philadelphia Phillies' Rob Thomson
Frankly, a total banger of a tweet from Matzek. He has the right attitude about baseball and sports in general. It's a game — a very lucrative game with a lot of stuffy traditions and weighty history — but in the end, it's a game. Players should have fun, celebrate home runs, and talk it up within the confines of respect.
The Phillies could have avoided all this by simply not giving up a home run. Acuña loves to talk and taunt, but he always backs it up on the field. And, guess what? If Acuña turns around and puts up a stinker when the two squads meet again next Monday, the Phillies can let him have it. That's the nature of this two-way street we call trash talk.
Acuña has ascended the staircase to history this season, becoming the first ever 30-60 player while leading the Braves with gaudy numbers — .333/.415/.586 with 37 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 65 stolen bases as of this writing. With the recent injury to Mookie Betts, his runway to the MVP award is clear.
The Braves also happen to be the best team in baseball, comfortably perched atop the NL East standings with a 96-50 record. The Phillies are in second place and hot in pursuit of a wild card berth, but the Braves have more than earned the right to have a little fun at Philly's expense.
That said, don't discount the Phillies' capacity for revenge. That team fights and a perceived slight only adds fuel to their competitive fire.