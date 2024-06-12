Brian Snitker is literally out of words to describe Braves frustration
By Mark Powell
There's only so many ways Brian Snitker can say "we need to score more runs" without sounding like a broken record, or worse-- like he's calling out his team. Snitker is a players' manager, through and through, and it's a big reason why looming free agents would love to call Atlanta home, per a recent survey of over 100 players by The Athletic.
In 2022, the Braves faced similar problems, and called a team meeting as a result before matters got out of hand. Shortly thereafter, Atlanta won 14 games in a row, crediting the meeting with turning the tide. However, this season feels different. First baseman Matt Olson admitted as much after another shutout loss on Tuesday.
"That seemed like errors, some lack of focus at times. Doesn’t feel like that right now. The bats are asleep right now. But we’re working. It’s not going our way right now. We’re continuing to work. We’re pretty good about treating each day as a new one. Good or bad, we’re pretty good about it. So, we just keep that mindset, show up and try to start a winning streak tomorrow," Olson said.
Brian Snitker is lost for words with Braves offensive struggles
As for Snitker, the Braves fearless leader who called that meeting in 2022, he's out of words to describe the state of his lineup.
“We’re not scoring enough runs. We’re not bunching anything together,” Snitker said. “I don’t know what else to say. We’ve just got to keep working and hope at some point this thing turns around.”
Like most Braves fans, Snitker doesn't know what's at the center of Atlanta's struggles at the plate. All he can do is say the right things and encourage his team. Starting pitcher Max Fried, who received no run support on Tuesday. spoke in a similar vane.
“We can't can't fix what just happened today or what happened yesterday or the day before,” Fried said. “We’ve just got to make sure we take care of our business today. Now, it’s about getting ready for tomorrow.”
Despite their struggles offensively, the Braves are in first place in the NL Wild Card standings, and remain afloat for now. That's should provide some comfort, but it won't last forever.