We found it! The dumbest possible solution to the Broncos' never-ending QB conundrum
The Denver Broncos cannot enter next NFL season with their current quarterback situation.
By John Buhler
Dumb people gotta work somewhere, and many of them work for the Denver Broncos. It has been a painfully long time since Peyton Manning last played for them. Heck, it has been nearly a decade since he was even good for them. All the while, the Broncos have been one of the worst franchises in the NFL, in the midst of their worst run ... ever... To make it even worse, they just cut Russell Wilson.
So with all that dead money on the books, Denver now employs Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as their two quarterbacks. Stidham is a backup and a low-end starter at that. DiNucci is every bit a third-stringer, but has managed to stick around NFL rosters the last few years. All the while, there is a team out east that would love to get rid of its failed quarterback. The New York Jets still have Zach Wilson.
Bucky Brooks of The NFL Network is desperately trying to get Wilson onto a new team, bruh. With the Kansas City Chiefs signing Carson Wentz, that leaves us one less team to put Wilson on. I mean, Jets owner Woody Johnson foolishly said they are not going to cut him, so there is that. I also figured out the financials to possibly get Wilson onto the Broncos. It would have to be like a Brock Osweiler trade.
While I would agree that Wilson is in need of a fresh start, Denver may not be the best landing spot.
Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos is not going to solve their QB issues
To me, I think Denver is going to have to draft somebody in the top half of the first round. While I would be okay with having Stidham, or even DiNucci, start games for a bit, the poor rookie is going to have to play at some point for this AFC West franchise that is going nowhere. Truth be told, drafting a quarterback is a great way to extend the runway for Sean Payton, and especially for George Paton...
Wilson might be good enough to start games in Denver this year, but they are going to need a blue-chipper coming in either this season or next. We don't know what guys like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. are going to be at the NFL level, just like we don't know what 2025 NFL Draft prospects like Carson Beck, Quinn Ewers or Shedeur Sanders could be as pros. What we do know is that Wilson is not it.
What Denver needs to do is try to find its next Jake Plummer, Jay Cutler or something in the next few drafts. They are not going to luck into Manning or John Elway again. If they do, then good for them. Unfortunately, the odds are against the Broncos acquiring one of the eight best quarterbacks of all time in future offseasons. It is all about getting incrementally better, not trying to reinvent the wheel.
Wilson may have starred at relatively nearby BYU, but he desperately needs to find a better franchise.