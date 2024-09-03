Brotherhood: Ricky Pearsall’s shooting sped up contract talks between Trent Williams and 49ers
By Austen Bundy
The San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams came to terms Tuesday on a contract restructure that makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman per year in the league.
Having the next two years guaranteed as well as a $7.6 million pay bump this season surely helped speed things along but Williams claims he ended his holdout in part due to rookie teammate Ricky Pearsall's shooting.
Williams told reporters at a press conference Tuesday "I just want to get back and be around the team" in the wake of Pearsall's incident.
Ricky Pearsall made an impression on Trent Williams
Pearsall, drafted 31st overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, was a victim of an attempted robbery gone wrong when he was shot through the chest on Aug. 31. He was released from the hospital Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery.
Williams took time to praise Pearsall for introducing himself at OTAs in May saying, "Ricky stood out to me ... he did go out of his way ... I just instantly felt his vibe and, you know, could tell he's just such a genuine person."
Williams, who still has three years left on his contract, was holding out in search of more guaranteed money. San Francisco recently extended wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who also held out, to a four-year, $120 million extension in August.
Williams' restructured deal is now valued at $82.66 million over three years with $48 million guaranteed and a $25.69 million signing bonus, according to his agent.
The deal also makes Williams the lineman with the most guaranteed cash since 2021 ($103 million) and the richest non-quarterback in league history ($351.8 million in career earnings and $183 million guaranteed).
Williams could now be eligible to play in San Francisco's season-opener against the New York Jets on Monday night.