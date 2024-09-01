49ers, Ricky Pearsall's mom give amazing update on first-round rookie WR after shooting
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in the chest on Saturday during an attempted robbery in San Francisco. He was in Union Square, a popular neighborhood in San Francisco.
Pearsall was heading to an autograph signing when the suspect attempted to rob him of his Rolex watch. The 49ers were quick to release a statement after Pearsall was shot.
"San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting this afternoon. He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but stable condition," the 49ers said in a statement. "We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."
Fortunately, it was announced soon after that Pearsall was in stable condition and that the suspect was in custody.
Following the news that he was in stable condition, Pearsall's teammates Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk sent heartfelt messages on social media. As encouraging as those were to read, there was no better message than one seen on Facebook on Sunday from Pearsall's mother, Erin.
49ers, Ricky Pearsall's mom gives amazing update on receiver's health following shooting
Pearsall's mother said it best. It sounds as if he's extremely lucky to be in stable condition and alive. He was shot in the chest and it exited out of his back without hitting a single vital organ.
She notes that the young receiver is in good spirits and it sounds as if he'll be just fine after some recovery time.
The 49ers selected Pearsall with the 31st-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Florida. With Brandon Aiyuk finally inking his extension, he figured to play a prominent role as the team's WR3 this season. He didn't play in the preseason due to a shoulder injury, and his Week 1 status was in question before Saturday's events.
Thankfully, the 49ers had good news about Pearsall as of Sunday afternoon. The wideout was released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon which is quicker than anyone could've possibly imagined. He'll continue to need time to recover but can do so at home.