Browns fans have seen enough of Deshaun Watson, call for Jameis Winston
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Browns had the opportunity to pick up their second win of the season on Sunday afternoon, taking on a lowly New York Giants team. Watson and the Browns couldn't have gotten off to a better start, as the quarterback capitalized off a fumbled kickoff return by the Giants, and connected with wide receiver Amari Cooper for a 24-yard touchdown. With that, the Browns were up 7-0.
But that's really the only positive to happen in Cleveland. The Browns defense proceeded to watch quarterback Daniel Jones and rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers pick them apart to give them a 21-7 lead entering halftime.
Watson couldn't do anything to keep it a close game. It got so bad, the Browns fans in attendance booed the $210 million quarterback off of the field numerous times. As for social media, Browns fans were calling for Watson to get benched in favor of Jameis Winston.
Browns fans call for Jameis Winston to replace Deshaun Watson
After the opening drive, Watson couldn't get anything going. One issue was holding onto the football for too long, leading to sacks. Entering the fourth quarter, Watson was sacked seven times for a loss of 48 yards. One of those sacks was a forced fumble by Giants offseason addition Brian Burns. That helped pave the way for Jones' second touchdown pass to Nabers to put the Giants up 21-7.
Connor Hughes of SNY noted that up to one point in the second half, Watson had gone 12-for-23 for just 101 yards on pass attempts since the opening touchdown. Watson led the Browns to scoring territory just once, and it resulted in a missed field goal.
Browns fans have grown incredibly impatient with Watson, which comes due to the amount of money he's being paid to lead the team to wins. After all, the $210 million is fully guaranteed. To play this poorly against a Giants team that has looked lost through the first two weeks of the season? Some Browns fans have seen enough, and are calling for the backup quarterback.